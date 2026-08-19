North Africa: Morocco Ought to Be Considered As 'Strategic Partner' for Europe to Build Comprehensive Migration Policy - Belgian Expert

Brussels — Morocco ought to be considered as "a strategic partner with which Europe is building a comprehensive, balanced, and sustainable migration policy," within the framework of shared responsibility regarding a complex migratory phenomenon, said Belgian jurist Geoffroy Generet.

"The European Union should not consider Morocco as a mere guardian of its southern border," he emphasized in a statement to MAP, pointing out that the notion of shared responsibility is "fundamental" because it would be "unfair and above all unrealistic to ask Morocco to solely bear the responsibility for a phenomenon that simultaneously concerns countries of origin, transit countries, and European destination countries."

In this sense, he recalled that the Kingdom is deploying significant efforts in the fight against irregular migration and human trafficking networks, efforts that "the European Union must sustainably support."

"The Mediterranean must not be viewed as a border separating two worlds, but as a space of shared responsibility," Generet underlined, adding that no single country can succeed alone in putting an end to irregular migration and the criminal networks that exploit it.

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"The response must be Moroccan, Spanish, European, and, more broadly, Euro-African," he maintained.

Furthermore, he noted that the considerable efforts made by Morocco, through an operational readiness that is part of a continuous monitoring system by security services and not tied to a specific circumstance, demonstrate a significant mobilization and a firm will to fully assume its responsibilities and commitments in the face of a particularly complex phenomenon.

In this context, he noted that migratory pressure can evolve very rapidly, particularly under the effect of anonymous calls and false information spread on social networks.

Consequently, he deemed it "essential" to have a permanent monitoring system capable of anticipating risks and rapidly adapting arrangements on the ground, such as the one implemented by the Kingdom, while calling for the recognition of the considerable effort this surveillance represents for Morocco.

"For many years, the Kingdom has assumed significant responsibility on one of the most sensitive migratory borders between Africa and Europe. The results repeatedly achieved by Moroccan services in preventing the passage of irregular migrants deserve to be recognized by European partners," he stressed.

Describing as "particularly important" the reiterated commitment by the Moroccan authorities to fulfill their obligations with firmness, responsibility, and in compliance with the laws regarding the fight against irregular migration, he emphasized the need for all stakeholders in the migration issue to adopt an approach that combines "firmness, prevention, respect for the law, and the protection of individuals."