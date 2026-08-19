North Africa: Morocco Stands Out As 'Serious, Reliable, Fully Committed Partner' in Managing Migratory Flows - French Expert

Paris — Morocco stands out as a "serious, reliable, and fully committed" partner in managing migratory flows and combating irregular migration, emphasized Jérôme Besnard, a law professor at the University of Paris-Cité.

"Morocco has long taken the measures within its power to minimize attempts at illegal crossings into Sebta. Its action is based on constant efforts, close cooperation with its European partners, and a sustained mobilization of its human and operational resources," he told MAP.

He indicated that the effectiveness of the Moroccan apparatus cannot be assessed solely in the light of isolated operations or specific circumstances: it is part of a continuous monitoring and anticipation system.

This system, he added, allows Moroccan security services to continuously monitor the evolution of flows, identify emerging risks, and adapt their intervention methods according to the situation.

Besnard specified, however, that the fight against irregular migration and human trafficking networks cannot rely on the efforts of a single party: it constitutes a transnational challenge that requires the coordinated mobilization of all involved actors.

The expert further explained that shared responsibility must thus translate concretely into the commitment of each party, the effective execution of pledges made, and operational cooperation commensurate with the stakes involved.