Morocco: Al-Quds Children Visit Royal Guard Facilities in Rabat

Rabat — The Al-Quds children participating in the 17th edition of the summer camps of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency visited the various facilities of the Royal Guard at the Mechouar in Rabat on Saturday.

This visit notably allowed these children, as well as their supervisors, to learn about the millennia-old history of the Royal Guard, which dates back more than 12 centuries.

Thus, the 50 beneficiary children had the opportunity to discover several facilities dedicated specifically to cavalry, sports activities, and musical training. They were also able to watch equestrian shows before visiting the Royal Guard Museum.

This visit marks "an important annual milestone that bears witness to the High Royal Solicitude towards all categories of the Palestinian people, particularly children and youth," the Managing Director of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency, Mohamed Salem Echarkaoui, told the press.

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Thanks to this initiative, these children, aged between 11 and 14, are discovering a distinctive mark of Morocco's history and civilization, the authenticity that sets all its institutions apart, in addition to the values of unity, freedom, justice, and peace embraced by Moroccans. These values resonate deeply with the Al-Quds youth, instilling hope in them and allowing them to return to their homeland filled with the benevolence and affection of the Moroccan people towards them, he rejoiced.

Echoing this sentiment, the president of the "Beacon of Peace" delegation for the children of Al-Quds in Morocco, Sam Al Aaraj, highlighted the warm welcome that the Al-Quds children received upon their arrival in Morocco.

"We feel at home, in our second country," he told MAP, noting that this experience allows the children of the holy city to forge bonds with their Moroccan peers and discover the Kingdom's customs and traditions.

For him, this is a memorable experience for these children, who harbor love and affection for Morocco and the Moroccan people.

Held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, the 17th edition of the summer camps of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Acharif Agency is organized from August 12 to 26 in partnership with the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication - Department of Youth.

Initiated in 2008, the summer camps for the benefit of Al-Quds children fall within the framework of the socio-educational programs conducted annually by the Agency, aimed at developing the capacities of children and youth, strengthening cultural dialogue, and fostering exchanges with their peers in Morocco.