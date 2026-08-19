Morocco: WAFCON Morocco-2026 - With World Cup Qualification Ensured, Morocco Fully Concentrated On Semis, Says Head Coach

Rabat — National coach Jorge Vilda affirmed on Tuesday in Rabat that the women's national team, now qualified for the next World Cup, is fully focused on the semi-final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON Morocco-2026) against Cameroon, scheduled for Wednesday at 9:00 PM at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

During the pre-match press conference, Vilda emphasized that the goal of the Atlas Lionesses is to secure a spot in the final for the third consecutive time. He insisted on the importance of delivering a high-level performance against a Cameroonian team that is "difficult to play against."

"The players are ready to begin this match," the Spanish manager stated, assuring that the national team "will do its best in a match that promises to be closely contested."

Jorge Vilda also announced that his entire squad is available, highlighting the experience and stability that the players possess.

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"All the players are ready to play, and our squad is composed of individuals who bring experience and stability," he indicated, specifying that the players are "physically and mentally ready" following significant preparatory work carried out ahead of the competition.

For her part, national team player Sanna Mssoudy insisted on the importance of the Moroccan public's support, who are called upon to play a decisive role in this confrontation.

"We expect a large crowd, as their support will help us win the match against Cameroon," she emphasized.

Mssoudy assured that the Atlas Lionesses will approach this semi-final with confidence and determination, with the ambition of punching their ticket to the final.

"We are going to start this match with confidence and responsibility to achieve our goal, which is to play in the final," she affirmed, noting that qualifying for the next World Cup serves as an additional motivation to approach this match in the best possible state of mind.

The Moroccan player insisted on the considerable stakes of this semi-final. "We have no room for error, as these kinds of matches are decisive. We are going to present the best version of Moroccan women's football against Cameroon," she concluded.