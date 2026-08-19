Morocco: Several Moroccan Provinces Brace for Thunderstorms and Heatwaves Expected From Thursday to Saturday

Rabat — Thunderstorms with a risk of hail and gusty winds as well as a severe heatwave are expected to occur from Thursday to Saturday, in several provinces of the Kingdom, according to the General Directorate of Meteorology (DGM).

Thus, these thunderstorms, with a risk of hail and gusty winds (20 to 35 mm), are forecast from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., on Thursday, across the provinces of Al Hoceima, Boulemane, Driouch, Rehamna, Figuig, Chichaoua, Jerada, Al Haouz, Kalaat Sraghna, Taroudant, Marrakech, Taza, Taourirt and Guercif, the DGM noted in an orange-level alert bulletin.

Furthermore, a heatwave with temperatures ranging between 45 and 48 °C will affect the provinces of Aousserd, Oued Ed-Dahab, Boujdour, Assa-Zag, Es-Semara and Tata from Thursday through Saturday.

The same phenomenon (42-45 °C) is anticipated, from Thursday to Friday, in the inland regions of the provinces of Laayoune, Tan Tan and Guelmim.