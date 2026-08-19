Rabat — Moroccan public authorities have taken all the necessary measures to thwart any illegal crossing attempt towards the cities of Sebta and Mellilia, and to intercept any individual looking to participate, said on Wednesday in Rabat the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior, Rachid El Khalfi.

In a statement to the press concerning the calls linked to August 15, 2026, El Khalfi pointed out that the Ministry of Interior has detected in recent days the spread of anonymous posts and messages on certain social media platforms inciting the organization of illegal group crossing attempts towards the cities of Sebta and Mellilia , which involves serious risks to the security of persons and aims to weaponize the issue of migration in acts of incitement, criminalized by law.

Against these calls, the Ministry of Interior underlines that public authorities are closely monitoring the situation and that all necessary measures have been taken to thwart any illegal crossing attempts and intercept anyone seeking to participate, while engaging the necessary legal procedures against any individual whose involvement in acts against the law is proven, including those who spread such calls on social media, he maintained.

In this regard, El Khalfi added that the authorities have arrested a group of individuals for their suspected involvement in acts of incitement, who have been subjected to the legal investigation procedure under the supervision of the relevant public prosecutor's office.

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The Ministry emphasizes that the operational readiness of the security services is not tied to any specific circumstance, but rather forms part of a continuous monitoring system, particularly in the areas adjacent to the Sebta and Melliliacrossings. This system is continuously reinforced and adapted in response to situational developments and the nature of the identified risks.

The Ministry reaffirms that the fight against irregular migration is led within the respect of the law and the protection of the safety of individuals and calls on everyone to exercise caution and be responsible so as not to be dissuaded by such dodgy and fraudulent calls that could endanger peoples' lives, he underlined.

The Ministry further added that the fight against irregular migration and human trafficking networks cannot depend solely on the efforts of a single party, but requires the various parties to assume their responsibilities and fulfill their commitments within the framework of shared responsibility.

In this regard, and within the framework of the coordination and cooperation linking the two countries, the Ministry of Interior calls on the Spanish authorities to assume their responsibilities and expedite the procedures for returning unaccompanied minors currently in the city of Sebta to their families in Morocco. This is essential to safeguarding the minors' best interests, while actively working to overcome the administrative and judicial obstacles hindering their swift return.

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Recognizing that tackling the challenges associated with irregular migration is a shared responsibility, one that requires effective and balanced cooperation, as well as the commitment of all parties, and in light of the positive results and impacts of the immediate return mechanism, the Ministry reaffirms the key importance of this mechanism. Past experiences have demonstrated its effectiveness and concrete contribution to addressing the current challenges and bolstering field operations, he maintained.

The Ministry of Interior affirms that the Moroccan authorities will continue to fulfill their obligations with firmness and responsibility, to ensure the protection of public order and the safety of people and property, and will continue to combat irregular migration and human trafficking networks while maintaining a high level of vigilance, operational readiness, and continuous coordination to address various risks, all in strict compliance with the provisions of the law, El Khalfi concluded.