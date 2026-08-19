Morocco: HM the King Extends Condolences to Colombian President Following Earthquake That Struck Several Regions

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of condolences and sympathy to the President of the Republic of Colombia, Abelardo Gabriel de la Espriella Otero, following the earthquake that struck several regions of Colombia.

In the message, the Sovereign said he was deeply moved to learn of the devastating earthquake that hit several regions of Colombia.

In these tragic circumstances, His Majesty the King extended His sincere condolences to the Colombian President and assured him of the Kingdom of Morocco's full solidarity with his friendly country.

"On behalf of the Moroccan people and in My own name, I express, through you, to the bereaved families and the Colombian people, my deepest feelings of sympathy and compassion," the Sovereign wrote in the message.