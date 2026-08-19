Nigeria: 'Hospitals Refusing to Treat Our Father' - Ogogo's Daughters Cry for Help Over Father's Ill Heath

Nollywood veteran, Taiwo Hassan popularly called Ogogo is reportedly battling cancer. This is according to his two daughters who have cried out for help, saying hospitals have refused to continue treating their father, who they disclosed is battling stage-four cancer.

The daughters of the actor, Lima and Kira Taiwo, made separate emotional appeals on Instagram on Monday, urging Nigerians, well-wishers and medical professionals with experience in cancer treatment to help save their father.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, Lima said the actor's condition had deteriorated and that hospitals had refused to treat him.

Lima, who struggled to hold back tears throughout the video, appealed to Nigerians and well-wishers to help her family find a hospital or medical personnel willing to treat her father, insisting that the family was not soliciting funds.

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"Hello everybody, good evening. I'm here to ask for help from my daddy. He has cancer and it's really, really bad.

"And the hospitals are refusing to treat him. At least, please, give this man a chance. Nobody wants to do anything," she said.

The daughter pointed out that the family only discovered the extent of the actor's condition three weeks ago, adding that his outward appearance did not reflect the severity of his illness.

"You see him, you can't even know that. Something is wrong that bad. It's just starting to show. We didn't even know until like three weeks ago," she said.

Lima reiterated that the appeal was strictly for medical assistance and not financial donations, urging anyone with connections to healthcare providers willing to take on her father's case to reach out to the family.

"Please, I'm begging you. If you know somebody that knows somebody that will be willing to treat him, anything, we're willing to try anything. We're not here to ask for money. Nobody's here to ask for money," she said.

She also acknowledged the support the family had received from a relative, saying he had stepped in during the crisis.

"My big uncle has helped a lot. He has been of great help. Like, nobody even knew that he would show up for us this way," she said.

The daughter who seems overwhelmed about the development, ended the video with a tearful plea, saying she could not bear to watch her father die.

"But if he's willing to do anything, please, if you know somebody that knows somebody that will be willing to treat him, would you really appreciate it? Please, I can't watch my daddy die. I can't. I can't. Please. Please, I'm begging you. Please. Please," she said.

In a separate Instagram video posted on Monday, Kira also appealed for help, disclosing that her father's cancer was at stage four.

"Hello everyone, I'm here for my daddy. He has cancer and is in stage 4. The hospital is saying that they cannot treat him again, like they can't give him chemo again," she said.

Kira appealed to anyone who could provide cancer treatment for the actor, including chemotherapy, to contact the family.

"And I really, really, really love to appreciate Senator Yayi. He has been the one helping us, he has been the one footing the bills," she said.

The actress' daughter stressed that the family was not seeking money, but medical intervention that could give their father another chance.

"What I'm here for, what I'm here for is that if you can treat my daddy, if you can start chemo for him, whether it's medical or herbs, please, I'm begging you, guys, I'm begging you, any help, anything, anybody that you know that can treat cancer, please, please, I'm begging you," she said.

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She urged anyone who knew a medical professional or facility capable of treating cancer to contact her, her sister or the actor directly.

Please, please, if you can treat my daddy, please send me a DM. I'll be checking my phone. Please, I don't want my daddy to die," Kira said.

She became emotional while speaking about her father's condition, saying she had never seen him in such pain.

"God, give me strength. I'm suffering so bad. There's no money, but if you know anybody that can treat my daddy, Andrew, please," she said.

Kira added that her father had expressed his fear of dying, saying, "He's saying that he doesn't want to die. Please, I've never seen my daddy in that kind of pain before."

Ogogo is a veteran in Nollywood and has spent more than four decades.

The 66-year old has featured in numerous movies in Yoruba genre of the movie industry.