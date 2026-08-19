Malawi: Marriage Now Costs K50,000 - Inside NrRB's Sweeping New Fee Structure

Replacing a lost ID or birth certificate now costs K5,000 each -- while marriage licences soar to a staggering K200,000 under new rules

Malawians face a fresh squeeze on their pockets after the National Registration Bureau (NRB) quietly rolled out a sweeping hike in fees for a raft of essential registration services.

Anyone needing to replace a lost National Identity Card or birth certificate will now be forced to fork out K5,000 for each document -- a significant new cost for households already grappling with soaring living expenses.

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The price hikes don't stop there. The NRB has confirmed that e-KYC verification -- required for mobile money, SIM card registration, bank accounts and utility services -- will now set customers back K500 per verification.

Those hoping to tie the knot are facing an even steeper bill, with a standard marriage certificate now costing a hefty K50,000 per application, while replacing a lost certificate will cost K20,000.

And for couples eyeing a special marriage licence, the costs are eye-watering -- K100,000 for ceremonies at non-licensed venues, soaring to a jaw-dropping K200,000 for those seeking a 21-day notice dispensation.

There is, at least, some relief for new parents and grieving families. Normal birth and death registrations remain free of charge -- though anyone registering a birth or death late, beyond the six-week window, will now be charged K5,000 for the privilege.

The sweeping fee changes are set out in the National Registration (Amendment) Regulations, 2026, quietly published in the Malawi Gazette Supplement No. 19A on July 31 -- leaving many Malawians only now discovering the true scale of the new charges.