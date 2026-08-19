Malawi: Marriage Now Costs K50,000 - Inside NrRB's Sweeping New Fee Structure

17 August 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Replacing a lost ID or birth certificate now costs K5,000 each -- while marriage licences soar to a staggering K200,000 under new rules

Malawians face a fresh squeeze on their pockets after the National Registration Bureau (NRB) quietly rolled out a sweeping hike in fees for a raft of essential registration services.

Anyone needing to replace a lost National Identity Card or birth certificate will now be forced to fork out K5,000 for each document -- a significant new cost for households already grappling with soaring living expenses.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The price hikes don't stop there. The NRB has confirmed that e-KYC verification -- required for mobile money, SIM card registration, bank accounts and utility services -- will now set customers back K500 per verification.

Those hoping to tie the knot are facing an even steeper bill, with a standard marriage certificate now costing a hefty K50,000 per application, while replacing a lost certificate will cost K20,000.

And for couples eyeing a special marriage licence, the costs are eye-watering -- K100,000 for ceremonies at non-licensed venues, soaring to a jaw-dropping K200,000 for those seeking a 21-day notice dispensation.

There is, at least, some relief for new parents and grieving families. Normal birth and death registrations remain free of charge -- though anyone registering a birth or death late, beyond the six-week window, will now be charged K5,000 for the privilege.

The sweeping fee changes are set out in the National Registration (Amendment) Regulations, 2026, quietly published in the Malawi Gazette Supplement No. 19A on July 31 -- leaving many Malawians only now discovering the true scale of the new charges.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.