Nigeria: Navy, Ecological Project Office Strengthen Collaboration On Coastal Management

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral A.A. Mustapha, yesterday received the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Project Office (EPO), Dr Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, and the Hydrographer of the Federation, Rear Admiral Olumide Olajide Fadahunsi, alongside their delegation, at the Command Headquarters.

The visit, which took place on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, was held under the auspices of the National Hydrographic Agency, Ecological Project Office and the Centre for Renewable Energy and Action against Climate Change.

It was aimed at strengthening inter-agency collaboration on sustainable coastal zone management, environmental protection and climate change mitigation.

Ndayako stressed the need to balance human activities with environmental sustainability, emphasising the protection of biodiversity, restoration of degraded ecosystems and development of effective strategies to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

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She also highlighted the importance of data sharing and community engagement in achieving effective coastal management outcomes.

Responding, Mustapha, on behalf of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, welcomed the delegation and reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy's commitment to working with the Ecological Project Office and other relevant stakeholders to address environmental and maritime challenges.

He described the proposed partnership as timely and strategic, noting that enhanced inter-agency cooperation would contribute significantly to sustainable environmental management and the protection of Nigeria's maritime domain.

The engagement ended with an exchange of souvenirs and a group photograph.