Nigeria: Lalong Confirms Attendance At NGF Golf Summit

Former Governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, has reaffirmed his commitment to the development of golf at the grassroots level in Nigeria just as he confirmed to attend the second edition of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) Golf Summit scheduled for August 26 and 27, 2026, in Abuja.

Lalong, who has consistently demonstrated a strong passion for the development of golf, particularly among young people, is expected to bring his wealth of experience and perspective at the summit, which is designed to provide a platform for stakeholders to deliberate on the growth, promotion and future of the game in Nigeria.

His decision to be part of the summit is being viewed within golfing circles as another indication of his enduring commitment to the sport, having over the years invested considerably in the development of golfers and golf infrastructure, both as an individual and during his tenure as Governor of Plateau State.

During his eight-year tenure as Governor, Lalong sponsored the NGF/Plateau Junior Summer Golf Tournament, an initiative that provided young golfers with opportunities to develop their skills, compete and gain exposure. The tournament became an important platform for identifying and nurturing emerging talents in Plateau State and beyond.

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The second edition of the Nigeria Golf Federation Summit for stakeholders and golfers has been slated to take place between August 26 and 27 in Abuja.

His Royal Highness, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi is the Royal Father of the event which is expected to attract top personalities and stakeholders of golf across Nigeria and beyond.

The President of the Nigeria Golf Federation, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, OON, has said arrangements have reached an advanced stage for the event. Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Former governor of Osun State, and Sen. Simon Bako Lalong, are the Special guests of honour at the event.

Otunba Runsewe assured golf stakeholders that the second edition of the summit would be an upgrade of the inaugural edition.