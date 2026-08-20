Uganda: Musiala Collapses During Match for Second Time

19 August 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Agencies

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala says he is being treated for a "neurological dysfunction" after collapsing during a match for the second time in a four-day period.

On Tuesday, Musiala collapsed six minutes after coming off the bench in Bayern's 4-2 friendly victory at Heidenheim.

The 23-year-old appeared dazed as he received medical treatment and was helped off the pitch.

The incident occurred after he collapsed during Saturday's 3-1 friendly win over RB Leipzig in Munich.

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Musiala later posted a statement on Instagram to ease fears about the situation.

"I've been diagnosed with temporary, brief, but easily treatable absence seizures, which are due to a neurological dysfunction," he explained.

"These can lead to the recent episodes, like the one against Leipzig or now in Heidenheim. I know they seem scary at first glance - but for me, they're currently just part of my everyday life.

"I'm receiving excellent medical treatment and am very optimistic. FC Bayern and my family and friends are always by my side and supporting me on this journey."

Following Tuesday's game, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl had said the player would be speaking about the matter later, adding: "We knew about it and we are aware of the situation.

"Jamal will speak out. He's in the dressing room, getting changed and taking a shower."

Musiala missed the first six months of last season after breaking his ankle at the 2025 Club World Cup, but returned in the second half of the campaign and started three of Germany's four games at the 2026 World Cup.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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