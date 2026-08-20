Uganda: Pallisa RDC Begins Enforcing Balaam's Directive On Alcohol Consumption Before 3pm

Pallisa Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Dikusooka Majid has begun enforcing the government directive restricting alcohol consumption before 3pm, warning residents who violate the regulation to comply or face action.

The enforcement was carried out on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, during the launch of a district-wide security assessment and sensitisation exercise in Agule Sub-County.

The exercise, which is expected to cover all sub-counties in Pallisa District, is aimed at strengthening security, governance, accountability, service delivery and community discipline at the grassroots.

Dikusooka led a team comprising security personnel, political leaders and technical officers on a patrol across Agule Sub-County before holding a security meeting with local leaders and other stakeholders.

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During the patrol, the team sensitised residents about the directive on alcohol consumption issued by Local Government Minister Balaam Barugahara.

"No person should be found consuming alcohol before 3:00pm," Dikusooka told residents.

Several people were reportedly found consuming alcohol in breach of the directive. The RDC warned them against continued non-compliance and urged residents to observe government regulations.

The enforcement team also impounded several traditional drinking materials locally known as enseke, which are commonly used for sipping malwa from a communal pot.

The patrol was followed by a security meeting attended by sub-county councillors, LCII and LC1 chairpersons, the Senior Assistant Secretary, Sub-County Chief, LCIII chairperson and executive, district councillor, agricultural extension worker, Parish Development Model (PDM) parish focal person, elders, parish chiefs, Community Development Officer (CDO) and Gombolola Internal Security Officer (GISO), among other stakeholders.

During the meeting, the LCIII Chairperson of Agule Sub-County presented several challenges affecting residents and service delivery.

He said Agule currently has no government health centre and appealed to the RDC to forward the matter to the central government for consideration.

The chairperson also raised concern over inadequate educational facilities, noting that the sub-county has only two government-aided schools, which are already overstretched.

Water scarcity was identified as another major challenge, with local leaders asking the government to increase the number of water sources, particularly by providing boreholes in every village.

The chairperson also raised concerns over staffing gaps, including the inconsistent availability of the CDO and the fact that the sub-county currently operates with an acting Parish Chief.

On security, he said Agule faces a shortage of security personnel, particularly around Lake Nyaguo, which remains vulnerable because of inadequate security coverage.

On the Parish Development Model, the chairperson reported that approximately 500 households in Agule had benefited from the programme.

In his address, Dikusooka commended the LCIII chairperson for convening the meeting and the sub-county leadership for the reception accorded to the district team.

The RDC also expressed appreciation to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for what he described as their commitment to strengthening national security through the deployment of police posts in every sub-county.

He specifically thanked Ogoso of Ogudo Centre in Agule for providing shelter to facilitate the establishment of a police post in the area.

On the water crisis, Dikusooka said the district had taken note of the request for boreholes and would engage officials responsible for water extension to prioritise Agule.

"Water is life. I have taken note of your request for boreholes in every village. I will ensure that the district officials responsible for water extension prioritise this urgent matter in Agule Sub-County," he said.

The RDC also commended the new LCIII leadership and technical staff for demonstrating commitment to their responsibilities and beginning substantive work for the people of Agule.

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However, he issued a stern warning against corruption, absenteeism and indiscipline among leaders and civil servants, saying the district was entering a period that would demand measurable performance.

"This is the Kisanja of performance. There will be no sleep and no tolerance for corruption. All leaders and civil servants must be in the field serving the people, not idle in offices. Anyone found engaging in corruption, absenteeism or indiscipline will face the full force of the law," Dikusooka warned.

He further urged leaders and residents to respect presidential directives, saying the government would not compromise on their implementation.

The district leadership said the security assessment and sensitisation meetings will continue across all sub-counties as authorities seek to strengthen grassroots security, improve accountability and identify gaps affecting service delivery.

The exercise is also expected to provide district leaders with an opportunity to directly engage communities and local leaders on development priorities and government programmes.