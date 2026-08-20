Uganda: 22 Arrested in Nakaseke Over Illegal Wildlife Possession

19 August 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Conslata Taaka

Police in Nakaseke District have arrested 22 people after they were intercepted transporting suspected wildlife products and hunting equipment during a night operation at Mijumwa Trading Centre.

The suspects were arrested at about 11pm on August 17 after the Nakaseke District Police Commander and his team mounted a snap checkpoint following an intelligence-led motorised patrol.

Police intercepted a white Toyota Hiace taxi, registration number UAV 523K, carrying the 22 occupants and several items suspected to be connected to illegal hunting and wildlife trafficking.

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According to Savannah Regional Police spokesperson ASP Sam Twiineamazima, the recovered exhibits included hunting nets, spears, pangas, knives, roots and leaves of unknown species, as well as fresh and smoked suspected wild meat.

Police also recovered three pairs of oribi horns, locally known as empeewo, five bushbuck, locally known as engabi, and porcupine quills commonly known as Namunnungu.

Twiineamazima said a case of unlawful possession of wildlife species had been opened and all 22 occupants were arrested and detained to aid investigations.

"The suspects are being held pending transfer to specialist authorities to be dealt with under the applicable Wildlife Act," Twiineamazima said.

Police said the operation forms part of efforts to curb illegal hunting and wildlife trafficking in the Savannah region.

Twiineamazima urged members of the public with information about illegal hunting or trafficking of wildlife to report to the nearest police station.

"The police in Nakaseke are committed to protecting wildlife and enforcing conservation laws," he said.

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