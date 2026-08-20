Uganda: Museveni Bids Farewell to Outgoing Sudanese Ambassador

19 August 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

President Museveni has received the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to Uganda, Ahmed Ibrahim, at State House Entebbe for a farewell meeting following the completion of his four-year tour of duty.

Ambassador Ibrahim expressed appreciation to President Museveni, the Government and people of Uganda for the warm welcome, friendship and support extended to him and the Sudanese community during his tenure.

He said he had come to regard Uganda as a second home and particularly appreciated the country's solidarity with the Sudanese people following the outbreak of conflict in Sudan in April 2023.

The Ambassador commended the Government and people of Uganda for the hospitality extended to Sudanese nationals who sought refuge in the country, describing the gesture as a demonstration of the strong bonds of friendship and solidarity between Uganda and Sudan.

He said Uganda's support during the difficult period would remain deeply appreciated by the Sudanese people and would further strengthen the longstanding relations between the two countries.

President Museveni thanked Ambassador Ibrahim for his service and contribution to strengthening bilateral relations between Uganda and Sudan. He also wished him success in his future assignments.

The meeting underscored the enduring bonds of friendship and solidarity between Uganda and Sudan, with both countries committed to further strengthening their longstanding bilateral relations.

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