Africa: European Football Returns As Supersport Unveils 2026/27 Season Action

European club football is back, with SuperSport on DStv and GOtv set to deliver extensive coverage of the 2026/27 season to football fans across Uganda.

The new campaign follows the excitement of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and brings the return of some of Europe's biggest domestic competitions, including the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.

The season's first major European showpiece, the UEFA Super Cup, saw Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain defeat Europa League winners Aston Villa 2-1 in Salzburg on August 12.

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The Premier League will then take centre stage, with reigning champions Arsenal opening their title defence against newly promoted Coventry City on Friday, August 21. The fixture pits the Premier League champions against the Championship winners in the opening match of the new campaign.

Speaking ahead of the new season, Hassan Saleh, Managing Director of MultiChoice Uganda, said football fans had plenty to look forward to following the World Cup.

"The start of a new football season always brings a fresh wave of anticipation, and after the excitement of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, fans have plenty to look forward to. From the Premier League and La Liga to Serie A and the opening European showpieces, the season ahead promises big fixtures and new storylines."

He added: "Our focus this season is on keeping fans connected to the football they love. Through SuperSport on DStv and GOtv, we look forward to giving fans across Uganda a front-row seat to the action."

In Spain, La Liga is also set to return with its opening round of fixtures, as clubs begin their campaigns and look to establish early momentum.

Italy's Serie A will join the action from August 22, with defending champions Inter Milan beginning their title defence at home against newly promoted Monza.

With the major European leagues returning to action, SuperSport is positioning its DStv and GOtv platforms as a destination for fans seeking live coverage of the new football season.

From the Premier League and La Liga to Serie A and the continent's major club competitions, the 2026/27 campaign promises another season of high-profile fixtures, title races and emerging storylines.