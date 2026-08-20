Uganda: They Demanded Shs4m, Got Shs1m - Did Medical Interns Really Have a Choice?

For months, Uganda's medical interns have been caught between a professional obligation to serve and a government decision they say does not adequately recognise the value of their work.

Their demand was clear: a monthly internship allowance of Shs4 million, equivalent to 75 percent of the salary of a Medical Officer. Government's answer was equally clear: Shs1 million per month after taxes.

Then came the twist.

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After government announced the Shs1 million allowance, the Uganda Medical Association (UMA), which had stood with the interns in their demand for better pay, called on them to report to their deployment stations.

It is a development that raises an uncomfortable question: did the interns really have a choice, or did they simply have to swallow their pride and report?

The answer is not as straightforward as it may appear.

On paper, the interns could have continued refusing deployment. They could have maintained their position and insisted that Shs1 million was unacceptable. But in reality, the choices before them were hardly equal.

For a young doctor who has spent years in medical school, completed the required training and is now required to undertake internship before obtaining full registration, remaining at home indefinitely comes with consequences.

Internship is not simply another job one can walk away from. It is a critical stage in a doctor's professional journey, providing supervised clinical experience and forming part of the pathway to full registration as a medical practitioner.

An intern who refuses to report may therefore not only be rejecting an allowance. They may also be putting their professional progression on hold.

This is where the argument becomes complicated.

The interns demanded Shs4 million because they believed their work and responsibilities warranted it. Government's offer of Shs1 million represents only a quarter of that demand.

Looking at the figures alone, it may appear that the interns lost the battle. But the more important question is what options were realistically available after government made its position clear.

Could they continue staying home for weeks or months without knowing when government would change its offer? Could they afford to delay their professional careers indefinitely? And could an association representing thousands of doctors continue asking young doctors to stay away when there was no guarantee that government would eventually concede to the Shs4 million demand?

This is where UMA's decision becomes particularly significant.

The association had previously backed the interns and their demand for a higher allowance. Its decision to subsequently ask them to report suggests a shift from confrontation to pragmatism.

It does not necessarily mean UMA has accepted that Shs1 million is fair. It may simply mean the association recognises that the interns are in a difficult position and that prolonged absence from their deployment stations could hurt them more than it hurts government.

That is perhaps the uncomfortable reality of industrial action in Uganda's health sector: those with the least power often bear the greatest cost.

The interns are at the bottom of a system in which they have very little bargaining power. They can protest, demonstrate, issue statements and refuse deployment, but ultimately they still need the internship to progress in their careers.

Government, on the other hand, controls the purse strings.

The result is an imbalance that makes the interns' decision to report less a celebration of victory and more an act of necessity.

There is also another side to this story.

Uganda's hospitals need these doctors. Interns are not merely names on a government payroll. They work in emergency departments, wards, theatres, maternity units and outpatient departments, participating in patient care under supervision and forming an important part of the health workforce.

When they stay away, the pressure does not disappear. It shifts to medical officers, nurses, clinical officers and other health workers who are already working in an overstretched system.

Ultimately, patients pay the price.

This is why the dispute should never have been reduced to a simple question of whether interns were being greedy or government was being insensitive. It is a question about how Uganda values the people it trains to care for its sick.

Shs1 million after taxes may be better than receiving nothing. But accepting it does not automatically make it adequate.

An intern can report for duty because they have no realistic alternative while still believing that the allowance is unfair. Those two positions can exist at the same time.

Perhaps that is what happened yesterday.

The interns may not have changed their minds about Shs4 million. UMA may not have abandoned the principle behind the demand. They may simply have recognised that the immediate fight had reached a point where refusing to report could carry a greater personal cost for the very people they were trying to protect.

So, did medical interns have an option?

Technically, yes. Practically, their options were painfully limited.

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They could continue the standoff and risk delaying their careers, or report for deployment while continuing to push for better terms.

In that sense, reporting to work should not necessarily be interpreted as surrender. It may instead mark the beginning of a different phase of the struggle; one fought from inside the hospitals rather than outside them.

But government should not mistake compliance for satisfaction.

The fact that interns have reported does not erase the concerns that brought them to the negotiating table in the first place. And UMA should not allow the call for interns to report to become the end of the conversation.

The real test now is whether government and the medical profession can return to the negotiating table and address the wider questions behind this dispute: What is a fair allowance for an intern? What does Uganda expect from young doctors? And what are we prepared to invest in the people expected to hold together an already strained health system?

For now, the interns may have put on their white coats and reported to their stations.

But beneath those white coats is a difficult compromise.

They asked for Shs4 million. Government offered Shs1 million after taxes. And they went to work.

That may look like a resolution.

It is not necessarily one.