Uganda: Govt to Pay All Medical Interns Shs1.2m Monthly

Government has resolved to continue facilitating all medical interns with Shs1.2 million per month, subject to tax, as Cabinet undertakes a wider review of the policy governing internship training in the health sector.

The Minister for Health, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, presented the Cabinet resolution to Parliament on Tuesday during a sitting chaired by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

"The resolution of Cabinet is to continue facilitating the current medical interns as government continues to analyze the provisions of medical interns in the internship policy," Baryomunsi told MPs.

He added that both government and privately sponsored students would receive the monthly facilitation.

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The Minister said the government has also expanded internship centres to 77 to accommodate 2,490 medical interns expected to start training this year.

"This expansion is to ensure that all the 2,490 medical interns who will be starting this year have placement and supervision," he said.

The decision follows a dispute over the government's earlier move to withdraw internship facilitation and treat internship as a continuation of training rather than formal employment.

On the welfare of health workers, Baryomunsi revealed that President Museveni believes salaries for medical professionals should be exempted from tax, similar to the arrangement for security personnel.

"The President is of the view that salaries for the medical people should not be subjected to taxes like their counterparts in the security organ, but this is subject to discussion by the responsible stakeholders," the Minister said.

Baryomunsi also addressed the arrest of eight pre-interns who attempted to access Parliament last week to petition against the changes to internship facilitation.

He said the Ministry would engage the Judiciary and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to have the charges against the students dropped.

"As a Ministry, we will engage both the Judiciary and the DPP to have the charges against the 8 students dropped," he told Parliament.

The Minister also tabled the National Internship Policy before Parliament, saying it is intended to streamline the training of medical professionals and establish standards and competencies for internship training.

"The National Internship Policy is intended to streamline the training of medics, set standards and competencies for medical professionals in the country," Baryomunsi said.

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The announcement was welcomed by Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi and the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Health, who said the restoration of facilitation and the review of the internship policy could help resolve the ongoing impasse in the health sector.