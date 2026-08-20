Namibia: NEFF Calls for Crackdown On Illegal Mining in Kunene

The Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) has called for tighter controls on mining activities and foreign workers in the Kunene region, alleging that some companies are operating illegally while sidelining small-scale miners.

NEFF deputy leader Kalimbo Iipumbu made the call during a recent visit to the Kunene region by the parliamentary standing committee on natural resources, where the delegation observed mineral deposits, including copper.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Iipumbu says the region's mineral wealth could help reduce poverty and hunger if properly regulated, processed and developed to benefit local communities.

"There are a lot of companies that are mining illegally and they are sidelining the small mining people who are trying their best so that they can earn something to live," he says.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He calls on the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy to strengthen mechanisms for mineral extraction and processing while ensuring that communities benefit economically from the country's natural resources.

Iipumbu also calls for transparent pricing and fair compensation for minerals produced by local miners.

He further urges immigration authorities to conduct comprehensive inspections of foreign nationals working in the mining sector and verify their work permits and other documents.

According to Iipumbu, some foreign workers may be operating with expired permits, while others may allegedly be using fraudulently obtained or forged permits and licences.

"Ministry, I think it is high time you pull up your socks, come around and see what is happening in our land," he says.

Iipumbu warns that Namibia cannot continue battling poverty, hunger and malnutrition while its mineral resources remain underdeveloped or poorly regulated.

"We cannot allow our people to die of hunger," he says.