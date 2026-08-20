Namibia: Mushe Reigns Over Wedding Season

Mushe is officially the Wedding King of the North.

Baptised Albert Uulenga, the multi-award-winning kwaito star, has involuntarily become the face of the northern wedding season.

Week after week, Mushe has been lighting up receptions across the North, starting from Omuthiya in the Oshikoto region to Outapi in the Omusati region and this weekend? He's doing it again.

From vows to the dance floor, if there's a wedding in the North, chances are Mushe is on the lineup.

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"I am really enjoying myself, and I just love the appreciation I receive from the people in the North. I had a busy weekend last week. Now I am packing my travel bag again," he says.

"I will be performing at three weddings in three regions starting from Friday until Sunday. Apart from the wedding at Outapi, I will also perform at a Music Bash later at night."

The Friday wedding takes place at Omuthiya, while Ondangwa is on Saturday, with the third wedding taking place at Outapi on Sunday.

Explains Mushe: "Performing at a wedding is just the same as performing in a show. However, the wedding shows are more intimate because the people are closer and they are coming on the stage to dance.

"At some stage, they can form a circle around you and sing and dance along with you. That is really fun, you know. What is adding to the fun is that they request mostly only the old songs that they know and sing along?"

Mushe adds that performing at weddings is like you are promoting yourself.

"Most of the time, the wedded couple doesn't even know about the show. It happens as a gift from a friend or member of the family. You can imagine the absolute expression of surprise on the faces of the couple," he says.

"If you put up a good show, people start making inquiries and ask for quotations so that they can also surprise another friend or family member who is also getting married. The bookings are mostly from friends."

The Omunangeshefa hitmaker claims that his award-winning hit 'Wumwe Otati Kalako' featuring songbird Tequila and 'Remember Me' are two of his most requested songs.

The Music Bash on Saturday will take place at Arsenal Bar, Omapandela, at Outapi (opposite Rani Group Supermarket), on the Outapi-Okamalenga main road.

DJ Tocko will be spinning the decks, and no entry fee is charged at the gate. More information can be obtained from the show organiser, Aikali on 081 309 1199.

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Meanwhile, Mushe will have another high profile show with Tate Buti on Heroes Day next Wednesday, 26 August 2026, at Eden Lounge in Ondangwa.