Namibia: MMA Fighter Hinda Gets Major Boost

Namibian professional Mixed Martial Arts fighter Veja 'Hindaboy' Hinda received a major boost with a N$100 000 sponsorship from Kadila Poultry Farming (KPF) on Friday.

At the announcement, the chairperson of the Kadila Poultry board, Etuna Hango, said the sponsorship will support Hinda's continued training at Kosoto Gym, preparation and development as he works towards competing at a higher level and representing Namibia beyond its borders.

The sponsorship was made through Kadila Kares, a platform that incorporates KPF's corporate social investment and community partnerships.

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"Kadila will celebrate two years of operations on the 4th of October this year, and in that short time we have grown into Namibia's second-largest broiler producer, producing around 400 tonnes of chicken each month," Hango says.

"From the beginning, however, we have wanted Kadila to be about more than producing chicken. We want to build a Namibian business that plays an active role in the lives of the communities we serve, because a company is only ever as strong as the people around it," he says.

According to Kadila Poultry, the partnership with Hinda reflects the company's commitment to supporting Namibians who demonstrate discipline, ambition and the determination to pursue opportunities beyond their immediate circumstances.

Hinda welcomed the partnership, saying the support marks an important step in his journey as a professional athlete.

"Having a Namibian brand believe in my journey means a lot to me. This support gives me the opportunity to focus on my preparation, keep improving and continue representing our nation with pride," he says.

Hango says they hope to inspire other young Namibians through the sponsorship.

"Our N$100 000 sponsorship is intended to support Veja as he continues to train and compete, but we also hope his journey can show other young Namibians what is possible when talent is matched with discipline and given the right support. We must also recognise Kosoto Mixed Martial Arts, because an athlete does not reach this level alone. Behind every athlete are coaches, training partners and families who give years of their time, often without any recognition at all. By developing athletes such as Veja, Kosoto is helping to create opportunities for young Namibians through sport."

Hinda has only had two professional fights in the bantamweight division, but he has already built up a large following, especially after his second victory when he beat South Africa's Bheki Ngcobo with a stunning knockout.

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He caught Ngcobo flush on the jaw with a powerful right hand that knocked him out cold, two minutes and nine seconds into the first round, and according to Hinda the video soon went viral.

"I'm 2-0 as a pro now in the EFC (Extreme Fighting Championship) now. In my first fight I beat Ash Zola of South Africa by decision and in my second I beat Bheki Ngcobo by a knock out. I believe that the knockout on Facebook is trending at about 3.5 million views and on Instagram at about 225 000 views," he says.

Hinda is now training for his third professional fight in Johannesburg in November, but added that he struggles to find opponents.

"There were about five or six cancellations before my last fight - I was getting new opponents all the time, they would accept, but a week later they declined citing injuries or something else. I know MMA is a tough sport so anything can happen but six withdrawals sounds a bit fishy to me.

"So I'm going to sit down with my team and actually look at competing in a lower division, the flyweight division. I know there are more athletes that are game to fight in the flyweight division. I'm ready, I'm hungry, and I want to prove to the world that I've come to take over," he adds.