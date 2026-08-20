Namibia: N$2m Study Clears Way for Ekoka Green Scheme

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform has allocated N$2 million for a feasibility study to guide the development of the Ekoka green scheme in the Ohangwena region.

The money forms part of the N$3.3 million the ministry has budgeted for the project during the 2026/27 financial year.

Ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda told The Namibian last week that the remaining N$1.3 million will be used for fencing, land preparation, weeding, ploughing and other farming activities.

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"The ministry is pleased to note that the feasibility study has since been completed, providing an important basis for guiding the future development, investment and operational planning of the Ekoka green scheme," Muyunda said.

He said the study will help the ministry make decisions on infrastructure, production and the long-term operation of the project.

The green scheme is being established on 140 hectares of land at Ekoka village in the Okongo constituency.

In June, Muyunda said the project was still in its early stages, but trial crops had already been planted.

These include mahangu, sorghum, cowpea and maize.

The ministry was also conducting studies to determine the quality of the soil and water at the farm.

The scheme will use borehole water for irrigation, with four boreholes drilled so far.

About 80% of the perimeter fence has also been completed.

The remaining open sections have left the farm exposed to animals, while birds and irregular rainfall are among the other challenges facing the project.

Muyunda said the ministry has appointed a consultant to conduct an environmental impact assessment and a topographic study.

The studies will support the rehabilitation of agricultural plots and the access road to the project.

Consultations with role-players have also been completed.

The ministry last year said the project is expected to increase food production, create jobs and allow surrounding communities to benefit from agricultural production.

The establishment of the Ekoka green scheme follows president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's directive last year for the government to acquire and expand land for agricultural production.

Okongo Horticulture and Agro-Food Processing Association chairperson Leader Shikonda has welcomed the project but calls on the Ohangwena Regional Council to ensure that members of the association also receive plots.

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He says plots should not only be allocated to young people but should also be made available to experienced farmers.

"They should also include elderly people with experience who can make their plots prosper as green schemes also provide equipment and fertilisers," Shikonda says.

He says if individual plots cannot be allocated to the association's members, the group should be given at least five hectares to farm collectively.

"We are doing a good job which should be applauded and all our members have officially registered horticulture farms," Shikonda says.

He says small-scale horticulture farmers are already producing food in the Okongo area.

He adds that the association has also asked the Ohangwena Regional Council to help establish an agro-processing plant at Okongo, but this has not happened.

The association was established in 2023 and has about 50 members.