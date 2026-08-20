Namibia: Voigt Turns Water Into Green Gold

When Justus Voigt (34) returned to Namibia after studying economics in South Africa, he wanted to continue growing plants using hydroponics.

But he struggled to find the supplies he needed locally.

That challenge led him to establish Habitat Hydroponics, a business that supplies hydroponic growing systems and equipment in Namibia.

"I sort of started solving my problem at first. I was also my first best client," Voigt said during a visit by Farmers Inside Track to his business in Prospertia on Monday.

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His interest in hydroponics started while he was studying in South Africa during the Covid-19 period.

"So I was always in the garden, you know, I love gardening and stuff.

It was mostly curiosity that got me to hydroponics," he said.

Hydroponics is a way of growing plants without soil by using nutrient-rich water.

Voigt said his systems use nutrient-rich water that flows through the plants. Some systems collect the water and use it again.

Plants can be held in materials such as coco peat. Voigt said the material mainly keeps the plant in place, while the nutrients come from the water.

His business now mainly operates online, where customers place their orders and the equipment is prepared for them.

Voigt said most of his customers buy systems for home use. According to him, hydroponics gives people with limited space a way to grow their own food.

"If you look at the tower, the tower really doesn't take much space and you can plant 36 plants in it.

There is definitely lots of interest, especially with people living here in Windhoek because they want to, you know, grow their own things," he said.

Habitat Hydroponics also runs training boot camps for people who want to learn how to use the systems.

Water management forms an important part of hydroponic farming, with some systems recirculating water instead of continuously using new water.

"They usually say water usage is like 95% less than normal drip irrigation on open fields," he added.

Moreover, Voigt said gardeners also need to monitor the water's pH level and nutrients, noting that a pH level of around six is suitable when using mineral fertilisers.

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Voigt said date and blueberry farmers have placed bigger orders for growing materials.

He said lodges have also shown interest in hydroponic systems, while restaurants could use them to grow produce such as lettuce.

Voigt grows lettuce through his own systems but does not plan to enter the fresh produce business.

He gives much of what he grows to friends.

During the visit, he also told Farmers Inside Track that people who want to grow crops during Namibia's hot summers may need shade netting of between 40 and 60% to protect plants from the midday sun.

Those who want to continue growing during colder periods can use greenhouses covered with plastic film.