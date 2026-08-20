Namibia: Sport Commission Launches Regional Capacity Drive

The Namibia Sport Commission (NSC) has launched a regional capacity-building tour to strengthen sports structures, develop coaches and expand sporting opportunities across five regions.

The initiative, launched at Katima Mulilo in the Zambezi region, runs from 17 to 29 August.

NSC spokesperson Givean Samulandela says the initiative is a strategic intervention designed to build capacity, strengthen regional structures, and democratise access to sporting opportunities across Namibia.

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He says the tour is rooted in the NSC's core functions as outlined in the Namibia Sports Act 12 of 2003.

"Specifically to coordinate, control, develop and foster sport activities and ensure that opportunities for sport are made available to all persons throughout the country," he says.

"The visits represent a proactive step to decentralise sport development and ensure that regional structures are aligned with national standards."

Samulandela says the NSC's delegation is executing a phased approach to ensure maximum impact.

Engagement

At Katima Mulilo, the team started with regional sport officers, coaches and federation representatives.

Samulandela says the meetings focused on addressing regional challenges and aligning development strategies.

The delegation also held direct engagement sessions with athletes from the Zambezi region to understand their needs and integrate their perspectives into the national development pathway.

Regional rollout

The delegation will proceed to Rundu in the Kavango East region and to Nkurenkuru in the Kavango West, followed by a visit to Ohangwena and Oshikoto, concluding their visits to local sport tournaments from 28 to 29 August.

The commission says the clinics are part of the institution's broader strategy to strengthen sport governance and performance, in line with its long-term goals for international competitions.

"By capacitating local coaches and administrators, the commission aims at professionalising the management of sport and identifying talent at the grassroots level."

NSC internal and external relations officer Tjeripo Musutua says: "Our goal is to ensure that every region has the structures and skills to nurture talent. We are committed to ensuring that the opportunities for sport are not a privilege but a right for all Namibians."

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The NSC has reaffirmed its commitment to a unified and robust sporting framework for Namibia, and looks forward to a successful engagement with all stakeholders in the five regions identified.