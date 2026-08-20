Intensifying fighting in Sudan has displaced at least another 200,000 people since late 2025, while destructive seasonal floods are compounding the massive humanitarian emergency there, the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday.

In an alert, the agency also warned that relief access has been disrupted further by ongoing delays in global supply chains, particularly through the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz, adding pressure to an already fragile response.

Across Sudan today, a total of 8.6 million people have fled the war since it began in April 2023. Significant numbers continue to shelter in neighbouring countries, too.

Meanwhile, repeated attacks on vital infrastructure have stretched families to their limits, IOM Director General Amy Pope stressed.

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"The warning signs are impossible to ignore. Across Sudan, families are fleeing violence, losing access to water, electricity, and healthcare, and now facing the added burden of destructive floods," she said. "Without urgent action to protect civilians and restore essential services, the suffering will deepen."

Here's the IOM update in brief:

In North Kordofan state in south-central Sudan, heavy fighting and drone strikes on El Obeid city's main electrical transformer have triggered prolonged power outages, disrupting water pumping, health facilities and telecommunications.

Elsewhere in the state, displacement has surged by 25 per cent in Sheikan locality in the past eight months, with more than 200,000 people newly displaced across the wider Kordofan region since late 2025.

In Blue Nile, clashes in and near Geissan displaced 7,800 people, with some crossing into Ethiopia. Meanwhile, in West Darfur nearly 18,000 people were displaced in the first half of August.

Heavy rainfall in North Darfur destroyed or damaged nearly 1,350 shelters in Tawila's sprawling camps last week, displacing more than 1,000 families. Additional flooding in the towns of Kabkabiya and Shangil Tobaya - also in North Darfur - forced dozens of families into temporary shelters.

In the last 72 hours, IOM has delivered 1,750 metric tons of humanitarian supplies, including 17,750 hygiene kits and 850 tents, already directly benefiting 110,750 people in areas where needs are most acute. This will rise to over 400,000 over the coming days.

Meanwhile, significant numbers of people continue return to Khartoum, according to IOM, which is one of many UN agencies involved in the humanitarian response.

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"Sudan is one of the world's largest displacement crises," said Ms. Pope. "IOM is committed to delivering lifesaving aid, but urgent support is needed to sustain shelter and pipeline operations, before conditions worsen further."