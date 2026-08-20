Rwanda: Kigali Pilots AI-Powered Waste Sorting System

An Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered waste sorting system is being piloted in Kigali to improve waste separation at source, increase recycling and reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills, according to its developers.

Waste dumped at landfill sites in the City of Kigali has increased more than threefold, from 141.38 tonnes a day in 2006 to 495.76 tonnes, according to estimates.

Environmentalists say the growing volume and variety of waste, including hazardous, industrial, plastic, radioactive, biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste--makes sorting at source essential for proper management and recovery of valuable materials.

"Waste is a treasure. Waste has to be recycled into various products. Organic waste provides organic fertiliser. If not properly managed, waste pollutes the air, soil and water. There is a need for sorting waste at source so that hazardous waste is set aside," said Philippe Kwitonda, Director General in charge of Land, Water and Forestry at the Ministry of Environment.

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The pilot is expected to help households and businesses sort recyclable, organic and hazardous waste more efficiently.

Abdoul Razak Hamissou, developer of the Smart Eco-Platform, said the AI-powered system is being piloted to explore new ways of improving waste sorting, recycling and environmental monitoring.

"The AI-powered waste sorting system scans every piece of collected waste and identifies whether it is hazardous, plastic, e-waste, paper, organic waste or another type of waste before determining the best way to dispose of it," he said.

The system also estimates the amount of carbon emissions associated with the waste.

Available to smartphone and computer users, the platform is designed for both waste collectors and people who use waste management services.

Users will receive a link to download the mobile application, although an approval process will be required when they sign in.

"It is an intelligent waste management system with four main components," Hamissou said.

The first is a mobile application that allows users to track waste collection in real time. It also displays the fill level of smart bins through an Internet of Things (IoT) system.

When a bin is full, users are notified that it requires attention. The application also monitors temperature inside bins, with high temperatures potentially indicating a fire risk.

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The second component is an administration portal that enables waste management companies and customers, including hotels and hospitality businesses, to monitor waste operations in real time.

The third is the smart bin, which contains sensors to measure its fill level, monitor internal temperature, detect whether it has been tilted or knocked over, and track its location if it is moved or stolen.

The fourth component is the AI waste sorting system, which is designed to educate users and improve public awareness of proper waste separation.

The system can identify the specific item being held and determine its waste category, name and colour. For instance, it can distinguish between a functional phone and one that should be treated as e-waste.

The platform also shows users their recycling rate and estimates the carbon emissions they can help prevent through proper recycling.

"Without sorting, most household and commercial waste ends up in landfill. This tool helps households and businesses divert recyclable materials away from landfill," Hamissou said.

What waste collectors say

Paulin Buregeya, a waste management expert and Chief Executive Officer of COPED Ltd, said he used the AI-powered system during the 29th International Trade Fair in Kigali, where it was used to collect waste generated at the exhibition.

The system was demonstrated by the Private Sector Federation (PSF), waste collection companies and technology developers.

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The initiative is part of a three-year Green Expo project aimed at reducing the amount of waste generated at exhibitions that ends up in landfills, while increasing recycling and recovery.

"We are the first to adopt it and will deploy it at waste generation hotspots such as e-waste repair areas, markets, schools, industries, hospitals, business centres, hotels and other large institutions generating waste in different parts of the city," Buregeya said.

He said users would notify waste collection and transport companies once they had gathered sorted waste at source.

The system also uses GPS to show the location of bins. Sorted waste is packed into separate large containers and transported by trucks to recycling companies or landfills.

Boosting plastic waste collection

Steven Karake, in charge of research and evidence-based advocacy at PSF, said the technology could also help increase plastic waste collection.

An initiative by the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) and PSF has helped collect more than 3,000 tonnes of single-use plastics for recycling since 2021.

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"We will extend to e-waste and other types of waste in partnership with RURA and private companies," Karake said.

Industries producing plastics and importers of goods packaged in plastic pay a levy to support waste collection and recycling.

Waste collectors pay between Rwf100 and Rwf200 per kilogramme for e-waste, depending on the material, and up to Rwf100 per kilogramme for plastics.

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How much waste is generated?

Between 10,000 and 15,000 tonnes of electronic waste are expected to be collected annually in Rwanda, but less than 10 per cent is currently collected from homes across the country.

The government has also urged the private sector to invest in processing the 3,661 tonnes of organic waste generated daily across the country into useful products such as fertiliser.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure (MININFRA), Rwandans generate an average of 0.44 kilogrammes of waste per person every day, with about 80 per cent being organic waste, including food scraps and plant materials.