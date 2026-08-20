Zimbabwe: Muchinguri Blames Treasury for U.S.$25,000 Compensation Delay in August 1 Shooting Case

DEFENCE Minister Oppah Muchinguri says she is not in contempt of court for failing to honour a US$25,000 compensation order, arguing that payment is now awaiting the green light from Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, who she says is the responsible authority.

Muchinguri has also urged the complainants in the matter to join Ncube in the court proceedings so that an informed position can be provided on the outstanding payment.

The Defence Minister faces a potential six-month prison sentence for contempt of court after allegedly defying a High Court order to pay US$25,000 in compensation to Zakeyo Mutimutema, a victim injured during the August 1, 2018 army shootings.

The committal application seeks to have the sentence suspended if Muchinguri pays the amount within seven days.

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Mutimutema, a former Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) employee, suffered severe eye injuries from glass shards when soldiers opened fire at an office building during the post-election protests on August 1, 2018.

In July 2025, the High Court ordered Muchinguri to pay US$25,000 in damages following an agreement between the parties.

However, in an opposing affidavit seen by NewZimbabwe.com, Muchinguri said she had not wilfully disobeyed the court order, arguing that she was awaiting the Finance Minister's approval for Treasury to make the payment.

"There was no wilful disobedience nor neglect on the part of the Respondent as we have already instructed Treasury to make the payment to the Applicant. However, we are awaiting Treasury to concur in order to fulfil the settlements," she said.

The Defence Minister also argued that Ncube should have been joined to the proceedings because of his responsibility for the country's financial affairs.

"There has been material non-joinder of the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion as our office has since written to the Finance Ministry requesting payment to be made. The matter is now awaiting Treasury concurrence therefore, there was a need for the Minister of Finance to be joined to the matter in order for him to provide a more informed position," the opposing affidavit said.

Muchinguri's response comes as she faces the possibility of imprisonment if the court finds her in contempt for failing to comply with the compensation order.