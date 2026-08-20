Uganda: Police Fire Shots As Kyebando Residents Protest Disputed Village Election Results

Police in Wakiso District fired shots into the air and onto the ground on Wednesday to disperse angry residents of Kyebando in Mumyuka Sub-County who attempted to occupy an office they claimed was being used by a village chairperson who fraudulently won the recent election.

The confrontation followed weeks of protests by residents who have rejected the victory of Richard Mwanje, insisting that he did not legitimately win the election.

Tension escalated when a group of residents stormed the office they claimed belonged to the disputed village chairperson and ordered people inside to leave. The protesters reportedly removed some items from the office and threw them outside.

Police were called to the scene and attempted to restore order by ordering the protesters to leave the office and vacate the area.

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The situation, however, escalated after some residents accused the police of corruption and alleged that officers were colluding with individuals they claimed had rigged the election.

Police responded by firing shots into the air and onto the ground, forcing the protesters to disperse.

Some residents said they would not recognise Mwanje as their leader because they believe he did not win the election.

"We cannot accept to be led by a person we know very well was not elected," one of the residents said.

Another resident vowed that the protests would continue until their complaints were addressed.

"We shall continue fighting until we get justice in this matter," the resident said.

The confrontation ended with several people arrested as police moved to contain the situation.

The Kyebando dispute is among a number of village council elections that have attracted complaints over alleged irregularities following the recently concluded polls.

The Electoral Commission has said it will continue examining complaints submitted by candidates and voters concerning the village council elections.