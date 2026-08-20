Uganda: Besigye Discussed How He Would Take Power in Athens, Witness Tells Court

Prosecution witness Andrew Wilson Orlando has told court that the finer details of an alleged plan by Dr Kizza Besigye and his associates to seize power were discussed during a meeting in Athens on September 28, 2024.

Orlando, who continued his testimony on Wednesday, claimed that the discussions included targeting influential people in Kampala for assassination as part of a wider plan to create unrest and facilitate a change of government.

He told court that the group had discussed Cafe Javas on Acacia Avenue as one of the possible targets, alleging that it was frequented by government officials.

According to Orlando, the Athens meeting followed the collapse of a planned training programme that was supposed to take place in Kisumu, Kenya, in December 2023. He described the Athens meeting as an attempt to reconcile the parties after the failed training arrangement.

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Orlando further alleged that Besigye disclosed another plan to attack Entebbe International Airport, with tourists' aircraft among the intended targets, in an effort to cause unrest in the country.

The witness also told court that during an earlier meeting in Geneva, he had handed over $5,000 to facilitate members of the alleged militia who were travelling from Kampala.

"In Kisumu, the youth were to be provided with fake currencies, drones and hand grenades after training," Orlando told court.

He said the discussions also covered the need to acquire more weapons and logistical support in the future.

Orlando further claimed that Zambia had been identified as another possible base for the alleged operations because Besigye and his associates had contacts there.

The witness also testified that Besigye's associate, Joe Wakayima, was expected to be arrested in Geneva following one of their meetings, which, he claimed, left him dealing directly with Besigye.

He told court that Besigye subsequently gave him telephone contacts for two Ugandans identified only as Samuel and Simon, who were allegedly expected to coordinate with Orlando in Kenya.

According to Orlando, the group he claimed to represent had offered to work with Besigye in exchange for control of certain human and drug trafficking routes if Besigye eventually took power.

The witness has previously told court that the company and individuals he presented to Besigye as potential partners were fictitious, saying he used the imaginary entities to obtain information from the opposition politician.

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Court adjourned the proceedings to Monday, August 24, when the prosecution is expected to present audio and video recordings as part of its evidence.

Besigye faces charges arising from allegations that he and his co-accused were involved in activities intended to overthrow the government.

He has denied the allegations.