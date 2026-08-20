Uganda: MP Nyakato Urges Busunju-Kiboga-Hoima Road Contractor to Expedite Works

Hoima City Woman MP Asinansi Nyakato has urged the contractor rehabilitating the 145-kilometre Busunju-Kiboga-Hoima road to accelerate works and ensure the project is completed within the agreed timeframe.

Nyakato, who is also the Shadow Minister for Works and Transport, said the contractor, Abubaker Technical Services, should increase the pace of work, particularly as the government has addressed funding concerns that had affected the project.

The road rehabilitation and widening project started in December 2023 and was initially expected to be completed in April 2026. However, delays have pushed the expected completion date to late 2026 or early 2027.

By mid-2026, physical progress on the project was estimated at between 35% and 40%, according to project officials.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Nyakato said the contractor now had no justification for further delays after the Ministry of Finance released funds for the project.

"The contractors need to quicken up their works since the Ministry of Finance made releases to them so that they will be able to complete the construction and rehabilitation works," Nyakato said.

She said leaders were demanding results from the contractor because the funding issue had been addressed.

"As leaders, we are demanding results from them because the issue of funding has been addressed. There should be no more complaints," she said.

Nyakato also dismissed claims that compensation of project-affected persons was responsible for the delays, saying the exercise had been completed long ago.

"The compensation of the project-affected persons on the road happened long ago, so there is no excuse for them to say that they were delayed by PAPs," she said.

The legislator said she had engaged the contractor, who cited difficulties in obtaining some construction materials imported from Iran, including bitumen.

She said the contractor attributed part of the delay to disruptions caused by the war in Iran but assured her that the materials would be secured soon.

The contractor has meanwhile started working on a section of the road within Hoima City, particularly the Hoima-Kinubi stretch, ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Hoima is among the areas expected to benefit from infrastructure improvements as Uganda prepares to co-host AFCON 2027 with Kenya and Tanzania.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Haninton Kasasa, the Northern Ward councillor representing Hoima East City Division, said the poor condition of the road had become a major concern for residents.

"The road had become a serious problem to us," Kasasa said.

Engineer Baldo Kiniga, the project manager for the Busunju-Kiboga-Hoima road under Abubaker Technical Services, said the contractor had deployed additional equipment to the Hoima section and was working to complete the project within the contractual period.

"We have deployed equipment from Kiboga to Hoima and we want the project to be complete within the contractual timeline," Kiniga said.