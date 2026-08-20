Uganda: Judiciary, UN Drugs & Crime Office Move to Deepen Cooperation On Case Backlog, Prison Decongestion

The Judiciary and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) are seeking to strengthen cooperation on reducing case backlog, decongesting prisons and improving access to justice.

The discussions were held when Deputy Chief Justice Moses Kazibwe Kawumi met a UNODC delegation led by the agency's Head of Office in Uganda, Jeptum Bargoria, at his chambers at the Court of Appeal in Kampala.

The meeting reviewed existing cooperation between the Judiciary and UNODC and identified areas for deeper collaboration, including case backlog reduction, prison decongestion, non-custodial measures, use of technology, environmental crime, Alternative Justice Systems (AJS), judicial training and access to justice.

Justice Kawumi described the engagement as timely and commended UNODC for its continued support to the Judiciary, noting that the growing case backlog remains one of the major challenges facing the justice system.

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He called for practical interventions to ensure cases are disposed of within reasonable time and urged continued training of judicial officers as new forms of crime and emerging areas of law continue to develop.

"It is important to have continuous training for judicial officers since the justice system is grappling with evolving forms of crime and emerging areas of law, including environmental crime," Justice Kawumi said.

The Deputy Chief Justice also called for greater attention to measures that can prevent unnecessary imprisonment and promote alternatives to custodial sentences while maintaining accountability and public safety.

He said building more prisons alone would not address the causes of prison congestion because imprisonment comes at the end of the criminal justice process.

"The impact of imprisonment extends beyond offenders to their families and communities," Justice Kawumi said, calling for stronger cooperation among justice institutions on crime prevention and non-custodial responses.

Bargoria said UNODC's mandate includes combating transnational organised crime and corruption, with criminal justice remaining a key area of its work in Uganda.

She highlighted the organisation's cooperation with the Judiciary in criminal justice support, court benchmarking, learning from other jurisdictions and interventions against environmental crime.

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"UNODC provides support through direct implementation rather than direct grants to the Judiciary," Bargoria said.

She acknowledged delays affecting some planned interventions, including support for digital court systems and court refurbishment, saying the matters had been escalated to UNODC's senior leadership in Vienna for follow-up.

On planned support to the Standards, Utilities and Wildlife Chief Magistrate's Court, Bargoria attributed delays to procurement challenges and changes in the global operating environment.

She said discussions were ongoing to address the cost implications and find a way forward.

Registrar of Planning, Research and Development at the High Court John Paul Edoku outlined areas in which UNODC has supported the Judiciary, including benchmarking with other jurisdictions.

He said the benchmarking contributed to the development of the Judicature (Electronic Filing, Service and Virtual Proceedings) Rules, 2025, which provide a framework for the use of technology in court proceedings.

The Judiciary and UNODC agreed to continue discussions on the identified areas as they seek to strengthen the justice system, improve efficiency and expand access to justice.