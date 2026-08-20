Uganda: Museveni Tells Isingiro Residents to Turn Political Victory Into Economic Gains

President Museveni has urged residents of Isingiro District to turn their political support for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) into tangible economic gains by embracing government wealth-creation programmes and working to improve household incomes.

Museveni's message was delivered by Vice President Jessica Alupo during NRM victory celebrations held in Isingiro on Wednesday.

"Political victory must be reflected in the daily lives and livelihoods of our people," Museveni said.

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"I therefore urge you, the people of Isingiro, to turn this political victory at all levels into an economic victory through hard work and by fully embracing government wealth-creation programmes. This will enable you to contribute to the national economic transformation," he added.

The celebrations were organised by State Minister for Animal Industry and Isingiro North MP Bright Rwamirama and brought together hundreds of residents, local leaders and legislators from the district's five constituencies.

Alupo told residents that the government remains committed to addressing infrastructure and health needs in the district, saying concerns raised during previous engagements had been presented to Museveni for action.

"During our recent engagements, at the district performance celebration, several priority concerns were submitted to His Excellency, key among them being the construction of a district hospital and key transport corridors," Alupo said.

She said the government had prioritised several roads in the district to improve trade and movement of people and goods.

"Infrastructure projects such as the Rakai-Ntantamuki to Isingiro road remain a top priority for the government to facilitate trade and movement. Kaberebere-Nyamuyanja, Kabuyanda to Mutukura road too is in the plan. We are going to work on it," Alupo said.

Isingiro District LC5 chairperson Alone Turahi called for faster government intervention in the health and transport sectors, saying the lack of an equipped district hospital continues to affect residents.

"Our people are in urgent need of an equipped district hospital to handle primary healthcare demands, as well as the completion of the Isingiro-Ntantamuki road to boost commercial activities," Turahi said.

Rwamirama thanked residents for their continued support of NRM policies but said the focus should now shift towards improving household incomes and economic activity.

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"We celebrate our political success today, but our primary focus moving forward must be economic empowerment, sustainable agriculture, and ensuring our infrastructure serves the economic interests of every household," Rwamirama said.

The celebrations were attended by several ministers and Members of Parliament, including State Minister for Public Service Lydia Wanyoto, State Minister for National Guidance Arion Ayereza and Agriculture Minister Frank Tumwebaze, among others.