Uganda: Housing Finance Bank to Lead Real Estate and Infrastructure Dialogue in Mbarara

Mbarara is positioning itself as a key market for property and infrastructure investment in Western Uganda, driven by population growth, expanding commercial activity and its role as a business hub for the wider Ankole region.

These opportunities and the challenges facing the region's real estate sector will be discussed at the Ankole Real Estate & Infrastructure Conference on August 21, 2026, at Igongo Country Hotel in Mbarara.

The conference is being held under Knight Frank Uganda's Real Estate Development and Investment Summit (REDi) initiative, which brings together developers, financiers, urban planners, policymakers and other stakeholders to examine investment opportunities and ways of supporting sustainable development.

The Mbarara meeting follows the Acholi Real Estate and Infrastructure Conference held in Gulu, where stakeholders examined Northern Uganda's investment potential and the financing needed to turn that potential into viable projects.

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Discussions in Gulu focused on opportunities in residential housing, logistics, warehousing, hospitality and student accommodation, while also highlighting the importance of appropriate financing in supporting investment outside Kampala.

Housing Finance Bank, which participated in the Gulu engagement, will continue the conversation in Mbarara, focusing on the financing needs and investment opportunities emerging in Western Uganda.

Mbarara's position as a major commercial centre serving the wider Ankole region has made it an increasingly important part of Uganda's real estate market. Rising commercial activity and investment are creating demand for both residential and commercial property, while also increasing the need for better financing options, infrastructure and more coordinated urban development.

Housing Finance Bank is expected to use the conference to discuss how financing can support this growth and enable individuals, families and businesses to participate more easily in property development and ownership.

The bank says its approach is to develop financing solutions that reflect the way Ugandans build and invest, rather than relying exclusively on conventional financing models.

"As regional towns such as Mbarara continue to grow, the demand for housing and property investment is growing alongside them. At Housing Finance Bank, our role is to ensure that individuals, families and investors have access to financing solutions that enable them to participate in this growth. Whether through mortgages, incremental housing finance or construction financing, we are committed to making homeownership and property development more accessible while supporting the sustainable growth of Uganda's real estate sector," said Dorothy Namutebi, Head of Mortgages and Consumer Banking at Housing Finance Bank.

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Among the bank's products is Zimba Mpola Mpola, an incremental housing loan that allows customers to finance construction in phases instead of taking on a large mortgage at once.

The facility allows borrowers to develop their homes progressively, matching construction stages with their income and financial capacity.

The Mbarara conference is expected to build on the Gulu discussions by providing stakeholders with an opportunity to examine Western Uganda's investment potential and identify practical measures to support the region's development.

For Housing Finance Bank, the engagement is part of its broader efforts to support Uganda's housing and real estate sector while strengthening its presence in regional markets and engaging with the individuals, businesses and investors driving their growth.

The discussions in Mbarara are expected to focus on how collaboration, innovative financing and more responsive approaches to housing and infrastructure can help translate the region's investment potential into actual development.