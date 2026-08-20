Ethiopia: Chinese Firms Dominate Shortlist for Ethiopia's $12.5 Billion Bishoftu Airport Project

Addis Abeba — Chinese companies or joint ventures involving Chinese firms account for the majority of shortlisted bidders competing for the construction of Ethiopia's forthcoming USD12.5 billion Bishoftu International Airport, according to aviation intelligence provider and news portal ch-aviation.

The shortlist, released by Ethiopian Airlines, shows that Chinese companies constitute the largest single-country group by a significant margin, highlighting the prominent role of Chinese engineering and construction firms in one of Ethiopia's largest planned infrastructure projects.

The Chinese companies shortlisted for the project include China Communications Construction Company, China Construction Eighth Engineering Division, China Road and Bridge Corporation, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, Beijing Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd., Beijing Urban Construction Group, China First Highway Engineering Company Ltd., China National Aero-Technology International Engineering Corporation, China Railway Beijing Engineering Group Co., Ltd., and Shandong Luqiao Group Co., Ltd.

The remaining bidders that have reached the pre-qualification stage represent a broad range of countries. Türkiye is represented by IC İçtaş İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (ICTAS), Kalyon İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (KALYON), and MAPA Construction and Trade Co. Inc. Italy's shortlisted firms are WEBUILD S.p.A. and ICM S.p.A., while France is represented by VINCI Construction Grands Projets.

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Ethiopian election analysis Qatar has two shortlisted bidders, Urbacon Trading & Contracting W.L.L. (UCC) and GB-ACT Group, while South Korea is represented by Samsung Construction & Trading Corporation (SAMSUNG C&T). The United States has one shortlisted bidder, The Lane Construction Corporation.

Portugal is represented by Mota-Engil Engenharia e Construção África, SA (MEECA), a subsidiary of Mota-Engil Group with operations across several African countries. Other shortlisted bidders include Russia's JSC Natprojectstroy Group of Companies, India's Afcons Infrastructure Limited, and Ethio-Djibouti Railway, representing Ethiopia and Djibouti.

The shortlisted companies are competing for four major works packages covering the airport's main terminal facilities, support facilities, airfield and infrastructure works, as well as offsite transport links.

Discover moreEthiopian travel guideSocial affairs analysisnewsAddis Ababa tourismDigital news archiveBreaking news alertsNewspaper subscriptionTigray conflict analysisTigray travel advisoryMagazines Ethiopian Airlines has, however, pushed back the selection of the final contractors until early January 2027 after bidders requested additional time to prepare their proposals and arrange financing for the multibillion-dollar project, according to ch-aviation.

Addis Ababa tourism The delay comes as international interest in the airport project grows. The United States is seeking a role in the development, with Washington reportedly exploring ways to link US participation to Ethiopia's potential purchase of additional Boeing aircraft for Ethiopian Airlines.

The Bishoftu project, also known as the Abusera International Airport project, is planned as a major new aviation hub intended to accommodate Ethiopian Airlines' long-term expansion. Its scale and financing requirements have made the project a significant focus of international competition among major construction and engineering companies.

Last week, Addis Standard reported, citing the South China Morning Post (SCMP), that Ethiopia's planned US$12.5 billion Bishoftu International Airport has emerged as a new arena for competition between Chinese and US companies.

Beijing-backed firms are leading the bidding for major construction contracts, while Washington is seeking a role in supplying aircraft technology and airport equipment. The competition reflects the broader strategic and commercial rivalry between China and the United States in Ethiopia's infrastructure and aviation sectors.

The airport, being developed by Ethiopian Airlines about 40km southeast of Addis Ababa, is intended to become the airline's primary hub and ease capacity constraints at the congested Bole International Airport.

News analysis According to the SCMP report, Chinese state-owned enterprises and joint ventures account for roughly half of the companies shortlisted for major construction contracts. Among them are China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation and China Road and Bridge Corporation, two companies with extensive experience in Ethiopia's infrastructure sector.

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The project is expected to significantly expand Ethiopia's aviation capacity and strengthen the country's position as a major air transport hub in Africa.

While no major US construction companies were included on the shortlist for the airport's civil works, Washington is seeking opportunities for American firms in future contracts involving aviation technology, equipment and other airport systems.

Mark Mitchell, US deputy assistant secretary of commerce for the Middle East and Africa, said Washington was "closely engaged in pushing to secure strong United States participation" in the project.

Mitchell pointed to the longstanding partnership between Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines as an example of established commercial ties between the two countries and an area where US companies could play a role in the airport's development.