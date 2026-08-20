Kenya: Track Queen Faith Kipyegon Reveals Heartbreaking Update On Hamstring Injury

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 19, 2026 - Triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon has revealed she will be out of action for a longer spell than initially anticipated due to a hamstring injury.

In a statement, the double world record holder says her immediate focus is on recovery, before thinking of returning to the track.

"Since the end of May, I have been dealing with a hamstring injury and unfortunately it needs a bit longer to recover than I had hoped. I know that taking care of it now is the most important thing I can do to come back at my best. So for now, I will take the time to heal, recover and get stronger," Kipyegon said.

Her announcement effectively puts paid to plans of competing at next month's World Athletics Ultimate Championships as well as the ongoing Diamond League.

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After a bright start to her season, Kipyegon has somewhat struggled to perform to expectations in her last two races.

She began the year with victory Monaco 10km road race in February, clocking 29:47 across the finish line.

Kipyegon then opened her Diamond League season in Shanghai in May, storming to victory in the women's 5000m in 14:24.14.

However, at last month's Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, the world and Olympic 1500m champion lost steam in the final lap of the women's mile, finishing third in 4:17.80 as American Nikki Hiltz cruised to victory.

Kipyegon then finished fourth in the women's 3000m at the Monaco Diamond League, timing 8:24.21.

In the aftermath of her disappointing performances in Eugene, the four-time world champion revealed her injury struggles.

After a blistering run in the past three years, the injury setback may just be what the track queen needs to recaliberate, restrategise and return to the world of athletics to pick up from where she left off.