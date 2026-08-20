Kenya: MPs Demand Action As Political Goonism Threatens Public Gatherings

Nairobi — A section of National Assembly members has raised the alarm over the growing use of organised groups to disrupt political rallies, funerals and other lawful public gatherings, warning that political goonism is threatening citizens' constitutional freedoms and could fuel violence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The lawmakers said the emerging pattern was particularly worrying because violence was no longer confined to political rallies but was increasingly spilling into funerals, church meetings, weddings and other occasions traditionally regarded as spaces for communities to come together peacefully.

The concerns were raised in the National Assembly after West Mugirango MP Stephen Mogaka sought a statement from the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security over what he described as an alarming rise in political violence and insecurity, particularly in Kisii and Nyamira counties.

Mogaka told the House that organised groups were increasingly invading public gatherings, disrupting proceedings and intimidating citizens, leaving bereaved families unable to mourn their relatives with dignity and ordinary Kenyans fearful of exercising their constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

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"The country has recently experienced an alarming increase in incidences of violence between rival political factions during public gatherings, particularly during funeral ceremonies," Mogaka said.

He said funerals were intended to provide families and communities with an opportunity to mourn and give their loved ones a dignified send-off but were increasingly being turned into political battlegrounds, resulting in panic, destruction of property, injuries and, in some cases, loss of life.

Mogaka cited several incidents in Kisii, Nyamira and neighbouring areas to illustrate the gravity of the problem.

He referred to the disruption of a funeral ceremony at Endereti in Bomachoge Borabu Constituency, Kisii County, on June 25, 2026, followed by the disruption of the funeral of his aunt, Mama Jemimah Mokogi, at Nyamira Comprehensive School in West Mugirango Constituency on July 5.

He also cited an incident on July 24 and earlier disruptions at Rangenyo, where a funeral involving 24 victims of a road accident was reportedly interrupted, as well as the funeral of the wife of Pastor Sammy Ong'ondo at Gianchore.

"These recurring incidents have denied bereaved families the opportunity to mourn in dignity," Mogaka said, warning that mourners were increasingly being exposed to fear and possible physical harm.

The West Mugirango MP called for investigations into the incidents and demanded that the Government explain what measures it was taking to guarantee the safety of Kenyans attending funerals, political meetings and other lawful gatherings.

He said he had personally made an occurrence book report concerning some of the incidents, underscoring the need for security agencies to investigate the allegations and bring those responsible to account.

Mogaka said the trend was undermining the constitutional rights to security, peaceful assembly and freedom of association.

The concerns come against the backdrop of a series of confrontations involving rival political groups across the country, including incidents surrounding the Linda Mwananchi movement and Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua.

In Homa Bay, six suspects were arrested following an alleged attack on organisers of a planned Linda Mwananchi rally. The arrests were followed by running battles between police and protesters in Homa Bay town.

The incident occurred shortly after organisers notified police of their intention to hold an August 16 rally. Homa Bay County Police Commander Lawrence Koilem confirmed the arrests and said those found culpable would face the law.

Linda Mwananchi county coordinator Samuel Nyauke alleged that people known to the organisers had been mobilised to attack them at their offices after they notified authorities of the planned rally. He also alleged that property was damaged during the confrontation.

The allegations have not been independently established in court.

Police, meanwhile, said they were working to contain the situation and warned that only those found culpable would be prosecuted.

The Homa Bay incident has added to growing anxiety over the safety of political actors and their supporters as parties, movements and political formations intensify mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections.

Similar concerns have emerged in Kisii, where a Linda Mwananchi convoy was attacked at Keumbu in July, leaving scores of people injured after suspected hired goons allegedly pelted the motorcade with stones and sticks.

The incident took a tragic turn with the death of Vincent Osiemo, popularly known as Mapinduzi. His death was subsequently linked to severe head injuries he sustained after falling from a moving vehicle as the convoy attempted to escape the attack.

The incident heightened fears over the potential consequences of politically sponsored violence at a time when competing political formations are increasingly taking their campaigns to the grassroots.

It also revived memories of the role played by organised groups in Kenya's previous election cycles, when political competition was at times accompanied by intimidation, violence and destruction of property.

The political activities of DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua and his allies have also been marked by confrontations, adding another dimension to the growing debate over political violence.

In April, a planned political meeting involving the former Deputy President in Kikuyu was disrupted amid reports of assaults, teargas and attacks by suspected goons. Gachagua was at one point fitted with protective gear by his security team as tensions escalated.

Gachagua has previously raised concerns over alleged threats against him, including claims that organised groups had been mobilised to disrupt or attack his political activities.

Members of his political entourage have also encountered confrontations at public events, reinforcing concerns over the increasingly hostile environment surrounding political mobilisation.

The incidents involving Gachagua and the Linda Mwananchi movement have brought into sharp focus the question of whether security agencies are doing enough to protect political actors and citizens regardless of their political affiliations.

Saku MP Ali Raso, the vice-chairperson of the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security, acknowledged the seriousness of Mogaka's concerns and promised that the committee would summon relevant authorities to provide answers.

"What Hon. Stephen has presented to the House is loud and clear," Raso said.

He said the committee would engage the Interior Ministry and other relevant security agencies and seek to respond to the issues raised within two weeks.

Raso said political goonism was becoming increasingly difficult to ignore, noting that reports of disruptions were being raised in connection with meetings, weddings and burials.

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"The issue of goons and disturbance in meetings, weddings and burials is getting pitched every day, and most of it is politically instigated," he said.

"We cannot wish it away. We cannot look away and blame the police."

The Saku MP said the issue required a coordinated response from security agencies and political leaders rather than simply blaming the police whenever violence occurred.

According to Raso, Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja had already addressed the matter, while Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen was expected to appear before the committee to respond to concerns surrounding political goonism and the disruption of lawful gatherings.

He said the issue went beyond ordinary law-and-order concerns because it touched directly on constitutional rights.

"To be fair to what Hon. Stephen has presented, what is happening is unconstitutional," Raso said. "It is denying people the right of assembly and the right of decent burial families."

He said the committee would press the Interior Ministry to explain what measures were being taken to prevent further attacks and ensure that citizens could attend public gatherings without fear.

Mogaka extended his concerns beyond political meetings and funerals, calling for heightened vigilance during church gatherings.

As an Adventist, he appealed to security agencies and political actors to ensure that religious gatherings, including ongoing camp meetings, were not dragged into political confrontations.

The lawmaker said Kenyans should be free to mourn, worship, meet and associate without being intimidated or subjected to violence because of their political beliefs or affiliations.