Algeria: President Tebboune Urges Youth to Fulfill Mujahideen, Martyrs' Legacy to Elevate Nation

19 August 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)
By President Abdelmadjid Tebboune

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune urged today's generation on Wednesday to fulfill the legacy of the mujahideen and martyrs by drawing lessons from their immense sacrifices and tapping into them to continue efforts to elevate the nation and achieve the aspirations of the glorious November generation.

In a message marking National Mujahid Day, which commemorates the dual anniversary of the North Constantine Offensive and the Soummam Congress (August 20, 1955 - 1956), the President of the Republic called on the youth to "carry forward the legacy of our forefathers.

By drawing inspiration from their immense sacrifices, we must continue our efforts to elevate the homeland and fulfill the aspirations of the glorious November generation."

The President of the Republic emphasized that "while these key historical milestones are a reminder of the mujahid's symbolic significance and exalted status in the nation's conscience, they also prompt us to proudly highlight the present reality of a victorious Algeria.

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This present is marked by the safeguarding of national sovereignty and the ongoing construction of a strong State bolstered by its institutions.

Drawing strength from the awareness of Algeria's youth and the cohesion of its people, the message of the martyrs and mujahideen remains alive and inspiring, propelling the country toward horizons of greatness, glory, and leadership."

He further noted that the anniversary carries the imprint of the vision that "drove the unique November generation to keep alive the revolutionary flame it had lit, to rise to the demands of growth and expansion within the goals set by the November 1st Declaration, and to stand against the colonial authorities' strategy of clinging to the illusion that Algeria could be kept under occupation, a strategy that stopped at nothing to deny the Algerian people's aspiration to live free and independent."

President Tebboune stressed that "while August 20, 1955, embodied a strategy to confront enemy forces on the battlefield, August 20, 1956, marked a qualitative leap that forged a multidimensional strategy."

"By striking a new balance between the warring parties through enhanced planning and organization, the National Liberation Revolution became the reckoning that upended the logic of traditional colonial rule, not only in Algeria, but for the oppressed everywhere."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

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