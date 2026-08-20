Kenya: Ecuador Intelligence Chief, Wife Among Seven Killed in Samburu Helicopter Crash

Nairobi — Ecuador's intelligence chief Michele Sensi-Contugi and his wife, Stephany Hollihan Vasconez, were among seven people killed when a helicopter crashed at Mt Ololokwe in Samburu County on Wednesday.

Sensi-Contugi, Director General of Ecuador's Center for Strategic Intelligence (CIES), died when the Eurocopter EC130 B4, registration 5Y-GYM, operated by Lady Lori Kenya Ltd, crashed at about 9.13 am.

Ecuadorian media also reported the deaths, while Ecuador's Transport Minister Roberto Luque expressed condolences to the families.

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"It's hard to find the words when you're still in disbelief over news of a tragedy like this," Luque said.

"Today, Michele and Stephany left us far too soon. I think of their family, especially their children and their parents. My heartfelt condolences to them during this such a difficult time."

Luque also said he stood with Daniel and Lavinia during what he described as a moment of "such deep pain."

Difficult terrain, fire hamper recovery

Recovery efforts at the crash site have been complicated by the rugged terrain around Mt Ololokwe and an active fire at the scene.

The Kenya Red Cross Society said teams were struggling to access the wreckage as responders worked to establish the full situation.

"Search and recovery efforts are ongoing, hampered by difficult terrain access and an active fire at the crash site," the humanitarian agency said.

An additional team was dispatched from Isiolo to reinforce responders already at the scene.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said the helicopter was flying from Loisaba to Ewasonyiro when it crashed at approximately 9:13 a.m.

"KCAA confirms that an aircraft accident involving a Eurocopter EC130 B4, registration 5Y-GYM operated by Lady Lori Kenya Ltd, has occurred at Lolokwe Mountain in Samburu County on Wednesday, 19th August 2026," the authority said.

The aircraft had seven people on board, all of whom died in the crash.

The Ministry of Roads and Transport's Air Accident Investigation Department is leading the investigation into the circumstances of the accident, while KCAA is coordinating with other agencies and stakeholders.

The cause of the crash had not been established.

Investigators are expected to examine the aircraft, its flight path, weather conditions, communications and other factors as they seek to determine what caused the helicopter to come down.

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Sensi-Contugi was one of the senior figures in Ecuador's national security establishment.

He was appointed director general of CIES by President Daniel Noboa in January 2024, according to Ecuador's official records.

He later briefly served as Ecuador's Minister of Government in 2024 before returning to the intelligence leadership position.

Ecuador subsequently ratified him as CIES director general.

His role placed him at the centre of Ecuador's national intelligence system as the country confronted serious security challenges.

Sensi-Contugi was born in Italy in 1982 to an Italian father and Ecuadorian mother and held Italian and Ecuadorian nationality.

Ecuadorian media identified Stephany Hollihan Vasconez as his wife.