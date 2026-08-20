Malawi: Fresh Questions Over Ansah-Namiwa-Luntha TV Ties

Fresh questions are swirling over a web of connections linking First Vice President Jane Ansah, jailed activist Sylvester Namiwa and Catholic broadcaster Luntha TV -- with critics suggesting the ties point to a coordinated effort to boost the VP's political standing.

Namiwa's explosive claim last month that Ansah would become President within two months is now being scrutinised in a new light, after it emerged Luntha TV had provided him the platform to make the remarks -- remarks that ultimately landed the activist behind bars on treason charges.

It has since emerged that the three parties appear to be connected through a working relationship of some description, according to reporting scrutinising the timeline of events.

On Tuesday, August 18, reporters and camera crews from Luntha TV travelled to Blantyre to cover the Vice President's engagements in the southern region, including her upcoming attendance at Sunday prayers in Manjawira.

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That same day, Luntha TV also moved swiftly to publish an online story detailing Namiwa's discharge from hospital and his return to Maula Prison after failing to satisfy his bail conditions -- a coincidence of timing that has raised eyebrows among observers watching the unfolding saga.

Ansah has firmly distanced herself from Namiwa's original declaration, made on July 31, that she would become President within two months if the Democratic Progressive Party failed to resolve its internal infighting.

Her office issued a pointed statement at the time rejecting any association with the remarks.

"The Office of the Vice President of Malawi wishes to inform the general public that it does not associate itself with any statement, opinions or actions that seek to undermine the Presidency or the unity of the Presidency," the statement read.

Despite that denial, critics -- including the influential Public Affairs Committee -- have accused Ansah of using Namiwa and other activists to advance her own political ambitions, allegations her office has firmly rejected.

Neither Luntha TV management nor the Vice President's office responded to requests for comment on the latest developments.

Luntha TV is a Catholic media station owned by the Montfort Fathers, currently headed by director Fr David Niwagaba, a Ugandan national.

Niwagaba came under fire last month after allowing Namiwa to make his controversial remarks on air -- comments that led directly to the activist's arrest on treason charges.

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Namiwa remains on remand at Maula Prison, having so far failed to meet the bail conditions set by the court.

With questions over the nature of the relationship between Ansah, Namiwa and Luntha TV continuing to mount, pressure is likely to grow on all three parties to offer a fuller public explanation of their connections -- and to address head-on the mounting speculation over whether a coordinated political agenda lies behind recent events.