Uganda: Govt Tightens Bus Rules, Orders New Driver and Route Checks

The government has ordered a nationwide tightening of regulations governing public service buses and school transport, including mandatory vehicle inspections, biometric driver identification, stricter working-hour limits and the closure of illegal bus parks.

The measures, announced by Works and Transport Minister Fred Byamukama on August 17, 2026, come weeks after a series of fatal crashes involving buses and schoolchildren raised fresh concerns over vehicle safety, driver fatigue and enforcement of transport regulations.

It follows Tuesday's marathon meeting at which the Commissioner Transport Regulation and Safety Winston Katushabe on behalf of Minister Byamukama held lengthy talks with stakeholders, including Traffic Police and managers and drivers of public service vehicles.

Under the new measures, all existing route charts for public service buses have been recalled, with the Ministry of Works and Transport given one month to verify operators and issue new charts.

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The ministry will first conduct a comprehensive audit of bus ownership before issuing new route charts, with vehicles whose legal ownership, title or operational custody is unclear barred from receiving new documentation.

Every public service bus will also be required to undergo a full mechanical roadworthiness inspection at the Namanve Vehicle Inspection Centre before receiving a new route chart or operating licence. Vehicles that fail safety and mechanical checks will be grounded until they are repaired and certified.

The government is also moving to tighten control over bus drivers through annual badges and biometric identification.

Drivers will be vetted and issued badges valid for one year, with renewal dependent on their road discipline, compliance record and conduct. They must also have completed a refresher course at a licensed driving school within the previous 24 months.

The ministry is upgrading its automated licensing system to introduce biometric driver log-ins that will link individual drivers to the vehicles they operate, in an attempt to prevent unvetted or proxy drivers from taking control of buses.

The measures specifically target driver fatigue, which has emerged as a major road safety concern.

Buses travelling more than 450 kilometres will be required to have at least two accredited drivers. For routes exceeding 300 kilometres, operators will have to demonstrate that they have enough accredited drivers to provide two drivers for every bus before being authorised to make return journeys.

On routes of up to 300 kilometres, a driver making a return trip must take at least eight consecutive hours of uninterrupted rest before driving again.

The government has also defined the mandatory night-stop period for long-distance buses as 10:00pm to 6:00am.

The crackdown extends to bus terminals, with all un-gazetted stages, roadside loading points and illegal bus parks ordered closed immediately. Passenger pick-ups and drop-offs must take place at authorised terminals under the supervision of local authorities, the Kampala Capital City Authority and police.

The reforms follow mounting scrutiny of Uganda's road transport sector after several crashes in July.

The most serious was the July 16 crash involving a King David Junior School bus in Kapchorwa. Uganda Police later confirmed that 24 people died in the accident.

The tragedy prompted the government to suspend school study tours and educational excursions involving road transport, while authorities began reviewing safety requirements for learner transport.

Parliament has also been examining road safety failures. The Ministry of Works and Transport told MPs in July that investigations into recent crashes had revealed non-compliance involving unlicensed buses, unaccredited drivers, mechanical defects and weak enforcement.

The ministry proposed an electronic clocking-in system for public service vehicle drivers to help monitor fatigue.

Under the latest measures, school transport will remain subject to particularly strict controls.

Schools intending to organise special trips must obtain written clearance from the Ministry of Education and Sports, while operators must provide details of the bus, driver, school and destination. The vehicles must be inspected and the drivers accredited.

Children will not be permitted to travel at night between 6:00pm and 6:00am.

All school buses, vans and contracted learner-transport vehicles must have comprehensive insurance, valid operating licences, functional seatbelts for every passenger, first-aid kits, serviced fire extinguishers and unobstructed emergency exits. Overloading is prohibited.

School bus drivers will also undergo background checks, medical and vision assessments and certification before receiving valid Ministry of Works and Transport badges.

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The government has maintained the suspension of school study tours and educational excursions. Special or essential trips will only be allowed with express written clearance from the Ministry of Education and Sports.

The new measures come after concerns that existing safety rules were not being effectively enforced. Uganda already had guidelines requiring schools to assess trips, use mechanically sound vehicles, observe passenger limits, notify police and restrict travel to daylight hours.

Byamukama said the latest measures followed consultations with bus owners and operators and were intended to address operational gaps while strengthening road safety.

A joint enforcement team comprising the Ministry of Works and Transport, Uganda Police Force, KCCA and local governments will oversee implementation.

The minister's directive also provides for buses that break down to be replaced temporarily, but operators must notify the ministry and obtain permission where a replacement vehicle is required for more than a day, for a period of up to three months.

The government says the reforms are intended to restore order in public transport and prevent further loss of life on Uganda's roads.