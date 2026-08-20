Uganda: Turn NRM Political Victory Into Economic Growth, Museveni Urges Isingiro People

President Museveni has urged residents of Isingiro District in western Uganda to turn the National Resistance Movement's political success in the recent general elections into an economic victory by embracing hard work and government wealth creation programmes.

"We all have a part to play in the economic transformation of our communities, nation and region. The foundation has already been laid and the ball is in your court to ensure that Isingiro is glorious and a haven of prosperity, wealth and progress," he said.

Museveni's message was delivered by Vice President Jessica Alupo during celebrations to mark the NRM's victory in Isingiro County North.

The President told residents that with hard work, focus and unity, their vision for Isingiro could be achieved.

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He said the NRM leadership had lived up to its promises by working to promote economic growth from the grassroots.

"It has put in place infrastructure to speed up growth of regions and has provided resources to the poor and underprivileged through wealth creation programmes like the Parish Development Model, Operation Wealth Creation and Emyooga and all these have brought about a change in people's livelihoods," Museveni said.

The President thanked residents of Isingiro County North, led by their Member of Parliament, Col. Bright Rwamirama, for overwhelmingly supporting the NRM leadership in the presidential election.

"You voted value, peace and development and your support has given us the mandate to move faster," he said.

Museveni said the NRM had remained at the helm of Uganda's economic transformation despite what he described as attempts by its opponents to divert the country from its development path.

"The NRM has been driving the economic bus and has stood the test of time," he said.

He added that the ruling party had overcome "all the traps of the diversionary elements" and demonstrated its ability to pursue economic growth with a focus on lifting Ugandans out of poverty.

Museveni said the electorate's decision to return the NRM to power was also an endorsement of the party's record in delivering development.

Alupo, in her remarks, thanked the people of Isingiro for overwhelmingly voting for the NRM and for coming together to celebrate the party's victory.

She assured residents that government remained committed to expanding and improving social services, including healthcare, education and infrastructure.

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The Vice President, however, urged communities to actively utilise government services and development programmes to improve household incomes.

Rwamirama, the Isingiro County North MP and State Minister for Animal Industry, congratulated Museveni upon his re-election and thanked residents for supporting the NRM.

He pledged to improve service delivery in the constituency based on the needs of local communities.