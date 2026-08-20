Uganda: Govt to Acquire 30-Metre Corridor for SGR Power Line, Paps to Be Compensated

The government is set to acquire a 30-metre land corridor along the proposed Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) route from Malaba to Kampala to pave the way for construction of a dedicated electricity transmission line to power the long-awaited railway project.

The Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) says the power component, known as Uganda SGR Electrification, is critical to the operation of the railway, which will use an overhead catenary system for electric traction.

UETCL will compensate Project Affected Persons (PAPs) whose land and property fall within the required corridor before construction begins.

The company has contracted GESCH Consult Limited to conduct a feasibility study and determine the project's scope of work.

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Under the project, five dedicated traction power substations will be established along the Malaba-Kampala corridor. The substations will receive power through 132kV transmission lines connected to existing grids in Tororo, Nagongera, Buwoola, Iganga, Nyenga and Mukono.

In Tororo, the traction power substation will be established in Peipei Village, Kisoko Sub-county.

Speaking during a stakeholders' engagement at Tororo Municipal Council Chambers, Martha Rwabona, an officer attached to GESCH Consult Limited, appealed to local leaders to mobilise affected communities and encourage them to cooperate with the project team to avoid delays.

Tororo Municipal Deputy Town Clerk Okoth Kitong urged UETCL to fast-track the project, saying Ugandans have waited long enough to benefit from the SGR.

Kitong also cautioned that compensation must be handled efficiently, noting that delays in compensating affected persons have previously contributed to setbacks in major infrastructure projects.

Tororo Municipality Mayor Benerd Ochieng called for fair and timely compensation, saying affected residents should receive adequate payments to enable them to resettle without undue hardship.

The mayor further urged UETCL to remain committed to the project and avoid setbacks that have affected the SGR, whose unused corridor in some areas has increasingly become a security concern.

Local leaders also called for local content, particularly the prioritisation of residents for employment opportunities during construction of the power transmission infrastructure.

The Uganda SGR Electrification project is expected to strengthen the existing transmission network, improve the reliability and availability of electricity, enhance power delivery efficiency and reduce technical losses along the Malaba-Kampala corridor.