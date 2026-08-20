Uganda: Govt Seeks Shs843bn Loan to Upgrade 137km Jinja-Bukungu Road Network

The government has asked Parliament to approve a €207.77 million (about Shs843 billion) loan from Citi Bank and other international financial institutions to upgrade roads in the Busoga sub-region.

The loan request was presented to the Parliamentary Committee on National Economy by the Minister of State for Finance (General Duties), Henry Musasizi, who appeared alongside the Minister of State for Works and Transport, Fred Byamukama.

The proposed financing will fund the upgrade of the 127-kilometre Jinja-Mbulamuti-Kamuli-Bukungu road and 10 kilometres of urban roads in Jinja City, bringing the total road network covered by the project to 137 kilometres.

Presenting the proposal, Musasizi told lawmakers that the project is economically viable, with an Economic Internal Rate of Return (EIRR) of 16.7%, above the 11% economic opportunity cost of capital.

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"The project is economically viable, with an Economic Internal Rate of Return (EIRR) of 16.7%, which sits comfortably above the 11% economic opportunity cost of capital," Musasizi told the committee.

He said €179.26 million of the proposed loan would finance civil works and commercial insurance, while the remaining €28.51 million would cater for land acquisition compensation and construction supervision.

"Out of the €207.77 million, €179.26 million will cover civil works and commercial insurance, while €28.51 million will be dedicated to land acquisition compensation and construction supervision costs," Musasizi said.

The minister also sought to reassure lawmakers that the proposed borrowing is consistent with Uganda's debt management plans.

"This project is already factored into our debt sustainability analysis," Musasizi said. "It is integrated within the fiscal framework for the FY 2026/27 budget as well as the medium-term fiscal framework."

The upgraded corridor is expected to improve connectivity across the Busoga sub-region, ease the movement of goods and people and provide an alternative transport route linking northern and southern parts of Uganda.

The Parliamentary Committee on National Economy will scrutinise the proposed loan terms before submitting its report to the full House for consideration and approval.