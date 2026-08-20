Africa: Who Are the Leaders Expected At Africa Reset Mindset Forum?

African heads of state, former leaders, and senior government and business leaders are expected to attend the Africa Mindset Reset Forum, which will take place in Kigali on August 25-26.

The two-day gathering, hosted by the African School of Governance (ASG), aims to foster discussions on good governance, institutions and culture of execution needed for the continent to realise its development ambitions.

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Among the prominent leaders expected at the forum are President Paul Kagame, co-founder of ASG, former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, co-founder and Chair of ASG, Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, Founder and Champion of the Accra Reset Initiative and former Namibian First Lady Monica Geingos, Founder and Chairperson of Leadership Lab Yetu.

The forum will also be attended by former South African President Thabo Mbeki, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Nigerien Prime Minister Ibrahim Mayaki and former Gambian Vice President Fatoumata Jallow Tambajang.

Other senior figures expected include Sidi Ould Tah, President of the African Development Bank, Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, and Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

The business and private sector community will be represented by figures including Acha Leke, Chairman for Africa at McKinsey & Company; Zouera Youssoufou, CEO of the Aliko Dangote Foundation; Yvonne Makolo, CEO of RwandAir; and Clare Akamanzi, CEO of NBA Africa.

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What will be discussed?

The first day will open with a keynote address by Mbeki titled "From Pan-Africanism to Meta-Africanism," examining the mindset shifts Africa needs to adopt amid changing geopolitics and shrinking development financing.

Kagame, Mahama and Desalegn will then participate in a deep-dive conversation on the forum theme, "From Pan-Africanism to Meta-Africanism," examining the mindset shifts required to move from the historical Pan-African aspiration to what organisers describe as practical "Meta-African action."

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The programme will also spotlight initiatives aimed at strengthening continental integration and capabilities, including the African Open Skies Initiative, visa openness, an African sovereign credit rating agency and the Rwanda Cooperation Initiative.

Intergenerational dialogues will further examine institutional reforms, leadership choices and execution needed to advance Africa's integration agenda, including initiatives such as AfCFTA, the Single African Air Transport Market, visa openness and sovereign credit ratings.

The second day will focus on the stewardship of Africa's natural resources and the development of its human capital, including how these can be translated into inclusive growth, productive industries and dignified work opportunities for young people.

The programme will feature examples of home-grown solutions and initiatives in areas including food security and trade, philanthropy, sports and Africa's global narrative. It will also include "Africa Forward: A Conversation with Renowned Pan-Africanists and Thought Leaders," exploring how Africa can turn shared purpose into practical action and a stronger continental narrative.

The forum will conclude with a focus on turning discussions into concrete commitments, institutional partnerships and post-forum actions.

The programme includes announcements on the African Sovereign Negotiations Programme and the Global Trust Forum, as well as the launch of ASG's Centre on Mindsets and Home-Grown Solutions, the Meta-Africa Mindset Journal and the Public Finance for Prosperity and Resilience Initiative.

The closing session will call for Africa's mindset reset to move beyond inspiration towards coordinated leadership, disciplined implementation and sustained follow-through.