South Africa: Residents Push Back Against N2 Wall - South African News Briefs - August 20, 2026

Residents Push Back Against N2 Wall



Residents living along the N2 have raised concerns about the City of Cape Town's project to build a wall along the highway, reports EWN. They argued that the money could be better spent on social development and housing. Community organisation Movement for Care gathered at Cissie Gool House in Woodstock to engage with concerned residents about the project. Residents and activists questioned whether the money should instead be spent on housing, social development and improving safety in communities. The City said that the project will include pedestrian crossings, improved lighting, access control and reinforced barriers. However, the residents argued that they have not been meaningfully consulted.

Mkhwanazi Bail Hearing Continues

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The bail application of suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and five co-accused is set to continue at the Brakpan Magistrate's Court, reports SABC News. The six face murder and defeating the ends of justice charges linked to the April 2022 killing of businessman Emmanuel Mbense. The State is opposing bail, arguing that remaining witnesses could be at risk if the accused are released. Cross-examination of an IPID investigating officer is expected to continue, while Mkhwanazi is seeking bail following his fourth criminal arrest.

Hopes Rise for CPUT Student Deal

Tensions between CPUT students and university management could ease following protests over the institution's proposed 2027 financial recovery plan, which has since been revoked pending further consultations, reports EWN. Students have submitted more than 20 demands to Parliament's Higher Education Portfolio Committee. These include calls for the removal of senior officials and the release of academic transcripts and certificates to NSFAS-funded students. A meeting between student leaders, higher education officials and management is expected soon, with students saying they want a solution that addresses concerns over registration fees and students' ability to afford their studies.

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