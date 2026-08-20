Sudan: 6th Infantry Division Vows to Liberate El Fasher From RSF

Commander of the 6th Infantry Division, Maj. Gen. Omar Mansour Hassan, said the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and supporting forces are fighting exceptional battles to clear every part of Sudan from the RSF militia, particularly El-Fasher, stressing that the division would not fail the Sudanese people.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the division's temporary headquarters in Merowe, Northern State, Hassan said the next victory celebrations would be held in El-Fasher.

The ceremony honored the division's former commander, Maj. Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Al-Khidr, following his transfer to the Institute of Strategic Studies and Military Colleges.

Al-Khidr reaffirmed his confidence in the SAF and supporting forces' ability to defeat the rebels and restore control over Sudanese territory. He praised the sacrifices of the Joint Forces of the armed struggle movements and popular resistance, as well as the resilience of residents of El-Fasher and North Darfur.

He also paid tribute to those killed in the war, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery and the safe return of prisoners and missing persons.