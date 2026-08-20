Sudan: ILO Begins Steps to Support Vocational Training in Sudan

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has begun practical steps to support vocational training and skills development in Sudan, with a focus on recovery and reconstruction priorities.

Human Resources and Social Welfare Minister Mo'tasem Ahmed Saleh said the ILO delegation's visit included meetings with employers, workers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Central Bank of Sudan, as well as visits to German and Chinese vocational training centers to assess war damage and rehabilitation needs.

The two sides agreed to prioritize vocational training and skills development, employment and livelihoods, social protection, economic reintegration of returnees and displaced people, and the development of labor-market institutions.

The ILO will immediately conduct a technical needs assessment and identify priority interventions. The two sides also agreed to establish a joint technical team to turn the agreed priorities into practical programs and link the outcomes directly to Sudan's new Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP).

A tripartite consultation workshop on the program is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.