South Africa: Chidimma Adetshina Waits Until 2027 in Legal Status Fight

The Cape Town Regional Court postponed Chidimma Adetshina's immigration case to February 2027, pending a Western Cape High Court review.

Operation Dudula members protested outside court, calling for Adetshina, born in South Africa to a Nigerian father, to be sent to Nigeria.

Former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina will have to wait until next year for the next step in her fight over her legal status in South Africa.

Her immigration case was postponed to February 2027 after the Cape Town Regional Court said on Wednesday, 19 August, that it could not yet make a ruling.

The court said the Western Cape High Court must first deal with a separate review application Adetshina has brought over her status.

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Adetshina, a Miss South Africa 2024 finalist who went on to become Miss Universe Nigeria, says the Department of Home Affairs wrongly cancelled her South African citizenship and documents.

The state maintains she currently has no legal status in the country, and argues she should remain in detention while her deportation case continues. Her lawyers are opposing that position, arguing she was born in South Africa, has strong ties to the country, and should be given the opportunity to resolve her immigration status rather than face deportation.

Members of Operation Dudula attended Wednesday's proceedings and protested outside the court, calling for Adetshina to be sent to Nigeria.

Speaking to reporters outside court, Adetshina said she remained grateful for the opportunity to have her case heard fairly.

"I remind everyone that I was born in South Africa. I have applied through the proper legal channels to have my status and citizenship determined. I believe that I have been treated unfairly and targeted, and there has been an attempt to make me an example," she said.

"My message is not going to be one out of anger. South Africa is governed by the rule of law, and we should not allow xenophobia and misinformation to determine how people are going to be treated. We should all be guided by the spirit of Ubuntu."

She said she would continue to respect and abide by every legal process, and thanked her family, friends, supporters and legal team for their support.

No final decision on Adetshina's immigration future was made on Wednesday. Her next court date is set for February 2027.