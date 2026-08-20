Nigeria: Wizkid Marks Third Anniversary of Mother's Passing

Nigerian Afrobeats star Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has marked the third anniversary of the death of his mother, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun.

The singer remembered his late mother on X, writing '3' accompanied by a dove emoji, reflecting on her absence three years after her death.

Mrs Balogun died in August 2023. Her death was confirmed by Wizkid's longtime manager, Sunday Aare, who said she passed away in the early hours of Friday, August 18, 2023.

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Her death prompted tributes from colleagues, fans and other members of the entertainment industry, who expressed sympathy with the singer and his family.

The Afrobeats star described the pain he felt at the time as profound. "The pain is profound. It hurts deeply. The deepest pain I've ever felt in my life. I'm lost but I pray God will comfort everyone of us," Wizkid said during his mum's wake-keep ceremony.

He had maintained a close relationship with his mother and had spoken publicly about her influence on his life and career.

The singer has continued to remember her at significant moments, with fans also using the anniversary to pay tribute to her and offer words of support to the artiste.

Some followers also paid tribute to the singer's mother.

@VCrown01 wrote, 'It is 3years now, and you're still standing strong, Champ. No sign of weakness! Glory be, Glory be. Amen

@Guccistarbol Omo, it's 3 years already, sigh! Keep resting, Morayo, and pls stay strong, idolo; we Dey with you

@Wesley14F Rest in perfect peace, Mama Morayo 3 years already; stay strong, Big Wiz. We're with you.

@OG_Lannister I remember how much I played "Joy" by Wiz the day I heard about the passing of his mother. That's my favorite Wizkid song BTW, and it was about his mum

@Thewestguy9 My deepest and most heartfelt condolences; may her memory forever remain a blessing. Big wiz

@Emajoe777 I feel your pain, Big Wiz. It's something we struggle to overcome. This life don't last forever. But their memories stay forever in our hearts. It's been 3 years. May her soul continue to rest on.