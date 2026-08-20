Kenya: Schools to Reopen Monday As Education Ministry Rejects Delay Claims

20 August 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Schools across the country are set to reopen on Monday after the Ministry of Education ruled out reports of a postponement.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba says there has been no change to the official academic calendar for basic education institutions and Teacher Training Colleges.

"We wish to clarify that the academic calendar for Basic Education institutions and Teacher Training Colleges remains unchanged," the CS said.

Ogamba said the Ministry had noted misleading messages circulating on social media purporting to announce a change in the reopening date.

"Our attention has been drawn to misleading information circulating on various social media platforms, purporting that the academic calendar for basic education institutions and Teachers Training Colleges has been changed," the CS affirmed.

He urged parents, learners and teachers to ignore the unauthorised notices and rely only on official communication from the Ministry.

Regional Directors of Education, County Directors of Education and Sub-County Directors of Education have also been instructed to ensure compliance with the approved academic calendar

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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